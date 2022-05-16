Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May. 16, 2022  

Tennessee Williams' Classic A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Reimagined At Timucua

Director Jeremy Seghers celebrates the 75th anniversary of Tennessee Williams' seminal drama A Streetcar Named Desire with an immersive reimagining at the Timucua Arts Foundation.

Featuring Indigo Leigh as Blanche DuBois, Steve Angulo as Stanley Kowalski, and Lily E. Garnett as Stella Kowalski, this is not the classic as you've seen it before. Oliver Flowers, Krystal Glover, Parker James Bradford, and Edwin Perez round out the dynamic cast.

Tickets for this strictly limited engagement are on sale now at Timucua.com.

Photo credit: Ashleigh Ann Gardner



