Teens Learn How To Produce Shows At Fringe Production Camp

Enrollment in production camp is limited and is now available.

Feb. 9, 2021  
Orlando Fringe, the organization that produces the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival every May, recently announced plans for their Fringers of the Future Production Camp. Fringers of the Future is an Orlando Fringe program, sponsored by Universal Orlando Foundation, that works to elevate the arts in Central Florida through educational and hands-on experiences for area teens. In previous years, Fringe has invited area middle and high school students to perform at the festival where 100% of the ticket sales are returned to the schools. Orlando Fringe also brings industry professionals to the schools for special workshops.

Orlando Fringe has prepared a variety of lessons to teach campers how to create and mount a successful Fringe show. Production campers will learn all the elements it takes to create a theatrical production from inception to production. During the camp, Fringe staff members and artists will offer special sessions on creating, marketing, budgeting, and producing a show. At the end of the two-week session, campers will put on a "shareformance" of the original works they have created.

"As enrollment will be limited, campers will have lots of opportunities for individual attention from our teaching artists," said Genevieve Bernard, Orlando Fringe Education Coordinator. "I do expect production camp to fill quickly because of the unique structure we've created."

For the first time, Fringe is producing a Production Camp for rising ninth through twelfth graders that will run June 21-July 2. The camp will teach teens how to produce a successful Fringe show. Because the pandemic is still at large, the in-person Production Camp will have limited enrollment and will require campers to wear masks and follow strict social-distancing standards.

Orlando Fringe will be following strict COVID protocols, including daily sanitation of the space, temperature checks for campers and teaching artists, and plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing scheduled into the day.

Tuition is $445 per student for the two-week session. Enrollment in production camp is limited and is now available at orlandofringe.org/camp.


