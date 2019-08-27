Tay Anderson Premieres New Solo Cabaret at Winter Park Playhouse

Professional vocalist and musical theatre talent, Tay Anderson, will debut her solo cabaret, Journey To The Past, in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, September 25 and 26, 2019. Playhouse Music Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Ms. Anderson for an evening of great fun as she performs favorite selections from Broadway and popular movie musicals! Delivered with Tay's powerhouse vocals and style, this crowd-pleasing night is full of hits from the animated screen to the Great White Way.

Tay Anderson was last seen on The Playhouse mainstage in What A Glorious Feeling - The Story of Singin' In The Rain. Other work includes The Playhouse hit, Life Could Be A Dream, and regional theatre work - Legally Blonde, Hairspray, The Marvelous Wonderettes and Bonnie & Clyde in which she played the title role. You can also catch Tay performing at Disney's Hollywood Studios and raisin' the roof at the Hoop Dee Doo Revue at Walt Disney World.

"Tay is such a strong performer in every way and patrons love her! Don't miss this night of fun with a fabulous entertainer!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Once sold out, "Standing Room Only" tickets may be purchased for $10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for cabarets sell quickly so call 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.





