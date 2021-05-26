THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed by Central Florida Community Arts in June

The Youth Theatre Troupe planned to perform The Sound of Music in June of 2020. The show was postponed twice as staff pivoted to virtual rehearsals for the remainder of the year. After safely reintroducing in-person rehearsals, the cast of 40 students will finally present their show June 4-5, 2021.

In March of 2020, CFCArts leadership and staff reimagined the entirety of their Children & Youth Arts Programs to better fit the community. The number of programs were doubled to accommodate social distancing, and virtual opportunities were integrated into rehearsals and performances. The upcoming 2021-22 season launching on June 11 will continue to feature multiple modes of participation for students both local and remote.

"I am so proud of our students for having such joyful and creative spirits at such a difficult and unprecedented time, of our families for having the utmost respect and diligence in following our safety procedures, and of our staff and volunteers for working harder than ever before to ensure the well-being of our young performers!" said Leah Porrata, director of youth programs.

Central Florida's children need community, connection, and a place to belong now more than ever after the past fourteen months of uncertainty, loneliness, and anxiety that most children have faced. CFCArts has worked tirelessly for the past eight months, since the early fall of 2020, to create safe environments and practices to allow youth this much-needed outlet and opportunity. Over the past eight months, after creatively reimagining their programs for maximum safety, CFCArts has not had a single case of transmission of COVID-19 within any of our programs or venues and boasts a 100 percent safety survey rating from families and participants.

"My daughter, Savannah Holler, absolutely loved being a part of the Young Artists Orchestra," said Ashlie Holler, the parent of a student. "This was her first season, and she can't wait to participate again in the fall. Because of COVID, her school didn't have band this year, and it was so great to see her be a part of something and excited to play her flute again."

The Young Artists Orchestra recently celebrated Mother's Day with a concert titled "When I Grow Up," which focused on performing music that transported the audience to childhood dreams. However, the final show of the 2020-21 youth season will feature the audition-based Youth Musical Theatre Troupe. Local families can also anticipate exciting performance opportunities from the CFCArts Children & Youth Arts Programs to be announced June 11. Tickets are on sale now for The Sound of Music at CFCArts.com.