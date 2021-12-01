THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW to Open at Renaissance Theatre Company

While programming around the holidays is usually geared towards families with all ages, "The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show" opening Dec. 2 at Renaissance Theatre Company is an immersive musical perfect for date-night adults (babysitters definitely recommended) looking for something outside of the more traditional season offerings. This immersive comedic-improvisational-musical highlights the hysterical hijinks that usually happens at your annual office holiday party - awkward co-workers, obnoxious bosses, and forbidden romances abound. This particular show is designed for adult audiences, and, like the Renaissance Theatre Company's swan song production, "Nosferatu," the bar will be open during the entirety of the show.

This show offers something unique to Central Florida as it's not your typical Grandma's Holiday show (though it could be!); Audiences will be encouraged (though not required) to participate in the fun throughout the evening - think of a night out at The Second City in Chicago, only as a musical. Written and produced by Donald Rupe and Jason Bailey, the duo behind "From Here" and "Jesus Christ and Oscar Wild Walk into a Gay Bar", the "Office Party Holiday... Show" boasts a dream cast of veteran performers from Orlando Fringe, Disney, Universal, Carnival Cruise Lines, and more.

"The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show" runs Dec 2-19, 2021, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm.

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required for entry.

And, yes, that's really the title.

Tickets $29

Buy Tix:

https://rentheatre.com/theofficeholidaypartymusicalextravaganzashow

Photo credit: Ashleigh Ann Gardiner