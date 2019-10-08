THE MUSIC OF ELAINE PECHACEK Comes To Dragonfly Studio 129

Elaine Pechacek, award winning composer & playwright, is proud to present an encore concert performance of song selections from the recent Dr. Phillips Center production of her and Katie Hammond's musical SEASONS on October 11 & 12, 2019 at 8:00pm in Ocoee, Florida at Dragonfly Studio 129. The evening will feature recent cast members: Clare Lopez and Molly Schoolmeester, along with Elaine Pechacek performing a few selections including anecdotes about the musical's history and creation.

The second half of the evening will showcase numbers from her other collaborative works as well as songs from her internationally acclaimed musical, THE LADY JULIANA, with special guests: Beki Herrbach, Candy Marilyn Heller, and Mallory Robson.

October 11 & 12, 2019, 8:00pm. Dragonfly Studio 129 - 129 W McKey St, Ocoee, FL 34761. Tickets are $10 online, $15 at the door - Doors open at 7:35pm. Beer, wine, and refreshments available for purchase. Tickets Available at the following links:

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1080418608834245/. Eventbrite Ticketing: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-music-of-elaine-pechacek-featuring-clare-lopez-molly-schoolmeester-tickets-75334189589





