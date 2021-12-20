THE MOUNTAINTOP To Open 2022 At Garden Theatre

Who really was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.? In The Mountaintop, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall discovers the common humanity, fears, doubts, and love inside the iconic civil rights leader.

Hall created this remarkable work to put her own grandmother, seen in the character of hotel maid Camae, in the same room as the great Dr. King. Directed by Central Florida Entertainment Advocacy founder Felichia Chivaughn, The Mountaintop runs January 21 through February 6, 2022.

"I'm both humbled and ecstatic to be directing Katori Hall's The Mountaintop at Garden Theatre this season," says Chivaughn. "My commitment as a director is to tell the truth of the human experience and to amplify the voices and works of black women; this masterpiece allows me to do both. "Through this play, we gain access to the man behind the movement. We're gifted an intimate glance at what Dr. King constantly pushed aside in order to push society toward equality. With the disarming presence of an unexpected guest (Camae), we see the heart, the humor, the hubris, and the humanity of our beloved civil rights leader. And in a desperate attempt to make peace with his past and come to terms with his legacy, we get a chance to reflect on and choose our own."

At the most human level, we are all the same. Hours after delivering his iconic "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. returns to his room at Memphis' Lorraine Motel to plan for his next march. Soon after, a motel maid arrives at his door with a newspaper, a cup of coffee, and the news that he won't live past tomorrow. Her revelation spurs an all-night conversation that illuminates the humanity behind the Civil Rights icon as Dr. King reflects on the man he is and the man he hoped to be. Written in honor of the individuals that Dr. King inspired but never met, Katori Hall's Olivier Award-winning play is a stunning imagining of King's last night on Earth.

As the Garden works towards becoming a leader in the arts community for centering and celebrating diverse voices, we are proud to present this exciting new work by Katori Hall. The 2021 production of A Raisin in the Sun, led by the theatre's first Black female Director Roberta Emerson and featuring a majority Black cast as well as the theatre's first Black Scenic Designer Tramaine Berryhill, was a hallmark production and the first of many steps to better serve and represent the diverse artistic community in Central Florida. Through following productions including Godspell, The Bodyguard, and Man of La Mancha, our team has worked to welcome designers, and artists of all skill sets into a safe and inclusive work environment, while providing the space to share their unique stories and voices with the Central Florida community. We look forward to sharing the story of The Mountaintop and celebrating the voices that will make this play come to life.

The Mountaintop will feature Essex O'Brien as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Anita Whitney Bennett as Camae. Matthew Zenon** will understudy the role of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Lauren Muller will understudy the role of Camae.

Garden Theatre's production of The Mountaintop features Scenic Design by Tramaine Berryhill, Lighting Design by Bert Scott, Costume Design by Rosibel Hernandez, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso*. Associate Scenic Designer is Joshua E. Gallagher. Casting details will be announced shortly.

Tickets $20 - $35, with discounts available for seniors, youth, and military. Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 x208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.