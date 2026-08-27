SUNBURST CONVENTION Of Celebrity Impersonators to Return to Orlando

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The Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Impersonators will return on September 25–27, 2026, bringing together some of the world's finest celebrity impersonators, tribute artists, look-alikes and entertainment professionals for an unforgettable three-day celebration. The convention will be held September 25–27, 2026 in the heart of Orlando's International Drive entertainment district at new host the Embassy Suites Hotel at ICON Park, providing attendees with convenient access to world-class attractions, dining and entertainment.

The Sunburst Convention offers attendees the opportunity to network with performers from around the world, attend educational workshops, meet entertainment buyers and agents and celebrate the unique art of celebrity impersonation.

Whether portraying music legends, movie stars, television icons or historical figures, performers of every style are invited to participate. The convention is designed for seasoned professionals, newcomers to the industry and fans who appreciate the incredible talent and artistry behind the performances.

Highlights of the 2026 convention include:

Educational workshops and industry panel discussions

Networking opportunities with fellow entertainers

Meet-and-greet sessions with entertainment buyers and agents

Professional promotional and marketing opportunities

Red carpet arrivals and photo opportunities

The elegant Sunburst Gala featuring music, dancing and entertainment

Awards recognizing excellence in celebrity impersonation

Optional showcase performances for participating entertainers

Registration is open, and celebrity impersonators, tribute artists, industry professionals and fans are encouraged to reserve their spots early.

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