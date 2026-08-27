Orlando Gay Chorus Announces New Artistic Director Dr. L. Fabián González

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The Orlando Gay Chorus has announced that Dr. L. Fabián González has been selected as OGC's newest Artistic Director following a nationwide search that yielded many qualified candidates. With Dr. González's appointment, he becomes OGC's 13th Artistic Director spanning 36 years of musical excellence. Dr. González assumes the baton previously held by outgoing Artistic Director Dr. Harold Wright who served as Artistic Director from 2022-2026 following a prior 4 year stint as Associate Director. Dr. Wright, who recently received his PhD at Florida State University, will be joining the faculty at Lake Forest College as Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities.

Dr. L. Fabián González joins OGC upon the recent completion of his Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting degree with a cognate in Vocal Pedagogy from Louisiana State University. Since beginning his teaching career in Puerto Rico and later relocating to the mainland United States, Fabián has worked with a wide variety of ensembles, including children's, collegiate, community, opera, and symphonic choruses.

His experience includes serving as Assistant Conductor of the Master Chorale of Tampa Bay, teaching choral conducting at LSU, and working with university choral programs in Puerto Rico, Florida, and Louisiana. Whether on the podium, in the rehearsal room, or teaching individual singers, Fabián enjoys helping musicians grow while bringing engaging and meaningful performances to life. On top of his music studies, Dr. González holds degrees in journalism and law, and is a licensed attorney in Puerto Rico.

Dr. González says that 'In OGC, I have found my professional home where I can grow my roots both as a musician and an ally to the LGBTQ+ community. I am committed to contributing to Florida's vibrant musical community and look forward to bringing my expertise and passion for choral excellence to the Orlando Gay Chorus.'

Fabián met his husband, Raúl Eduardo, in 2015 and got married in 2022. They live in Tampa, FL with their dog, Pedro, a Peruvian Inca Orchid who is the king of the house. Raúl is a urologist with a specialty in male sexual medicine. Together they enjoy camping, going to the dog beach, watching documentaries, and lots of Drag Race.

The Orlando Gay Chorus enthusiastically welcomes Dr. L. Fabián González to the Artistic Team, alongside Associate Artistic Director Jenny Cate Hodil, and principal accompanist Sue Glerum.

Opportunities to meet Dr. González and to experience his artistic vision will be available throughout the fall leading into his debut performance at OGC's Holiday Concert, Gay on a SLAY on December 6th at the Ritz Theater, Sanford and on December 19th & 20th at the Plaza Live. For more information about upcoming events, visit www.orlandogaychorus.org/shows. Interested in joining Dr. González for OGC's 37'th season? Visit https://www.orlandogaychorus.org/join to schedule an audition on August 5, 2026.

ABOUT THE ORLANDO GAY CHORUS

The Orlando Gay Chorus is one of the nation's largest and longest running mixed voice LGBTQ+ choruses. Founded on Valentine's Day 1990, the chorus celebrates over 35 years of changing hearts and minds in Central Florida. The mission of OGC is to provide a space that affirms diversity through the performing arts. The vision of OGC is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion, and authenticity. This is achieved by providing high quality, skilled performances in an environment that maintains an atmosphere of integrity, honesty and mutual respect. OGC offers educational, cultural, and social enrichment for members and audiences through excellence in the arts, and by making our performances accessible to all people. For more information visit www.orlandogaychorus.org. To support OGC's mission, donations to the chorus can be made at www.orlandogaychorus.org/give.

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