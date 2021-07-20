THE FROGPIG AND FRIENDS VARIETY HOUR is Back

DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TELEVISION SETS! Frogpig and his friends are back, with the supersized sequel. The half-breed hamphibian at the center of the 2018 Critics Choice Award for Best Solo Show is coming back Upstairs at HÄOS for seconds. And this time, he's sharing the stage with some of his famous friends.



Did you miss THE FROGPIG AND FRIENDS VARIETY HOUR at Orlando Fringe? The entire 2021 Critic's Choice Award-Winning Best Ensemble Cast is making their return.



Inspired by shows like The Carol Burnett Show, The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, and yes, The Muppet Show, THE FROGPIG AND FRIENDS VARIETY HOUR is a campy, kitschy 1970s fever dream you'll have a difficult time forgetting. Whether you want to or not.



Songs! Sketches! Special guests! Who knows... maybe a certain someone's parents will finally make an appearance! (They absolutely will not. Save the Cease and Desist for another day, Mr. Michael Mouse.)



Directed by Rob Ward, starring Joel Swanson, and featuring a slew of Orlando favorites including Jennica McCleary as Bette Midler and Kari Ringer as Liza Minnelli.

It's time to play the music! It's time to light the lights! Join us for two nights only for pure foolery like never before, all in glorious Technicolor at HÄOS on Church! 3-D glasses not included.

Details:

Rated 18+

Discount Code: FRIEND5 for $5 off any performance

July 22 - 8:00pm

July 23 - 7:00pm and 10:00pm

Ticket Link: frogpig.ticketleap.com

Venue: haosonchurch.com