TALK RADIO Will Come to Theater On The Edge

TOTE ensemble members Marco DiGeorge, Adam Minossora, and Elaitheia Quinn will star alongside a large ensemble cast in Eric Bogosian's 2007 adaptation of Talk Radio. Directed by Allan Whitehead, Talk Radio will run from November 16 through December 8, 2019 at Theater On The Edge.



Talk Radio is a full-length play originally written in 1987 by Eric Bogosian, and later developed into a movie starring the author. Following the movie, Bogosian re-envisioned the play and created an adapted version which opened on Broadway in March, 2007.



Talk Radio tells the 1987 period story of Barry Champlain (Marco DiGeorge), Cleveland's controversial radio host known for insulting the lost souls who call into his show to sound off, trying to manage this crazy Friday-night show along side his controller Stu (Alex Jackson) and producer Linda (Elaitheia Quinn).



Now, Barry's show has the chance of going into national syndication and his station manager (Christian Wiekner) is afraid that Barry will say something that will keep this from happening. This, of course, makes Barry even more outrageous.



Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first three seasons.



Director Allan Whitehead says, "Theatre On The Edge is a special place. It could be the intimate, detailed setting, the extreme devotion of the entire crew, the blood, sweat and tears of everyone involved... but every day magic happens; amazing things happen; life happens!"



Marco DiGeorge says, "It has been a privilege working with such passionate individuals who are always striving to push our performances to the edge. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring Barry to life!"



Tickets on sale now at www.TheaterOnTheEdge.org and prices range from $19 to $26.







