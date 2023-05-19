Student Rush Tickets Available For Opera Orlando's BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVELETTER

Opera Orlando's Baseball: a Musical Love Letter takes the field at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre this Friday and Sunday, May 19 and 21, with a cast of local favorites joined by legendary American folk singer and songwriter Danny Cox. Written and conceived by Metropolitan Opera stage directors Kathleen Belcher and Dan Rigazzi, Baseball: a Musical Love Letter is an intimate, cabaret-style production that relates the history of baseball with songs from every corner of the American Songbook. In particular, it tells the story of the Negro Leagues and highlights some of the incredible athletes that competed in those leagues.

The company willoffer Student RUSH tickets for this production. RUSH tickets are discounted to $15 and will be available one hour before showtime at Harriett's Orlando Ballet Centre for both Friday and Sunday performances. Students and faculty may receive two tickets per valid institutional ID from any and all schools and universities.

Baseball: a Musical Love Letter is a one act opera that runs approximately 65 minutes. Dialogue and songs are in English presented with no supertitles. Audience members are encouraged to sport their favorite baseball team's jersey or don their favorite baseball cap for the show. Be sure to come early for a special musical pre-show presentation featuring the Con Vivo singers and ballpark snacks. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased through the Opera's website: www.OperaOrlando.org/Baseball.