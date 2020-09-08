Staged Play Readings Announced at The Studio Theatre!

THE STUDIO THEATRE TIERRA DEL SOL shares its new Staged Play Reading Series that can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of your own home. Tickets are $10. ON SALE NOW. Additional information available at www.TheSharonStudio.com.

Enjoy a Staged Play Reading of Deborah by purchasing a virtual seat for $10. Choose from Sept 25th, Oct 2nd, or Oct 9th at 7pm EDT. Tickets are on sale now. The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol will present its third Staged Play Reading: Deborah by Elizabeth A. M. Keel. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

This play is a feisty reimagining of the life of Deborah Sampson, a real woman who dressed as a man and fought in the Revolutionary War alongside soldiers like Paul Revere. Inspired by the infamous British sailor Hannah Snell, she chooses to swap her fate for a male's and enlists in the Continental Army. Despite its difficulties, she proves a fantastic soldier. After the war she squeezes uncomfortably into the role of wife and mother and saves the family farm by becoming a successful author. This rebellious drama vivifies her astonishing journey straddling the realms of both genders embodying mother and warrior, loner and celebrity, wild rover and wife.

The cast includes Roberta Emerson as Deborah, Clare Lopez as Hannah, Whitney Morse as Female 1, Alejandro Guevarez as Male 1, Damany Riley as Male 2, and Ralph Prentice Daniel as Male 3.

The Management Team is composed of Resident Director Nathaniel Niemi, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Video Producer/Company Manager Ryan Loeckel, Set Designer Kenneth Constant, Lighting Designer Lindsey Young, Lighting Director David Krupla, Sound/AV Designer Nick Erickson, Audio Engineer Luke Bezio, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, Technical Director Clayton Becker, Stage Manager Grace Zottig, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson, Assistant Stage Manager Stephanie Horn, and Video Assistant David Bost.

Your choice to stream it on Sept 25th, Oct 2nd, or Oct 9th at 7pm EDT. Tickets are $10 | ON SALE NOW| Click here to purchase .

