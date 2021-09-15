St. Luke's United Methodist Church Presents GUYS AND DOLLS

St. Luke's United Methodist Church is welcoming back audiences for Guys and Dolls, its first onstage production since 2019. Theatergoers will meet an all-star cast of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon. Under the neon lights of New York City and the charm of old Havana, this high-energy musical comedy has all the heart and hustle you'd expect from a nine-time Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

Shows run September 24 - October 3 (Thursdays - Sundays) at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd. Orlando, FL 32819). Tickets are $15-$35 and are available at

st.lukes.org/guysanddolls.

Strapped for cash, gambler Nathan Detroit (David Lowe) seeks the financial assistance of highroller Sky Masterson (Nathan Krug) to float his illegal craps game but that's not all of Nathan's troubles. He's got his hands full with fiancée Adelaide (Barbara Hartwig) who's been waiting 14 years to say, "I do." St. Luke's United Methodist Church Lead Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Stiles Williams said, "New York gamblers, a hot-box dancer, and a Save a Soul Mission female leader - what a great illustration for the Kingdom of God and whom we might find around the open communion table at St. Luke's. That's why we thought this show would be the perfect story to jump-start Theatre at St. Luke's productions again and why it's widely considered one of the greatest musicals of all time."

Nathan hopes to keep his big spenders in the game by betting Sky that he can't convince the straight-laced Sarah Brown (Lillie Eliza Thomas) to travel with him to Havana. Find out if Nathan's luck runs out and if love is still worth betting on in this entertaining musical fable filled with iconic show tunes including, "Luck Be a Lady," "A Bushel and a Peck," "I've Never Been in Love Before," and "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat."

Additional cast members include: Kit Cleto as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Pat Clark as Benny Southstreet, and Michael Morman as Arvide Abernathy. The creative and production team includes: Steve MacKinnon as director, Faith Boles as associate director, music director John R. Mason III, choreographer Myles Thoroughgood, associate vocal director Charles Stevens, and production stage manager Tiffany Lyn Meadows with Christine Kindred, Michelle Shea, and Julie Ohrberg as the stage management team.