Spotlight: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse* - Winter Park, FL - Five Guys Named Moe - March 15 through April 20!
Jump into this swinging high-energy Broadway musical set to Louis Jordan's iconic jazz / rhythm and blues score! Nomax's world is turned upside down and all he needs is the right music - and the right guys - to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out of his radio to cajole and brighten his outlook on life with dozens of Louis Jordan's hit songs and dancing that leaves audiences jumping in their seats!
*Affiliated with Actors' Equity Association
Tickets $20 - $46 Group discounts available call the Box Office 407-645-0145 today!
