Space Coast Symphony Orchestra Presents BROADWAY GENDER BENDER

The event takes place Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 7:00pm.

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will present Broadway Gender Bender, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 7:00pm.

An entertaining concert of Broadway hits like you've never heard them, Broadway Gender Bender will be offered in celebration of the essential workers in restaurants, groceries, pharmacies and hotels who stayed on the job so that others could stay home. In addition, all the incredible teachers who inspire and develop our youth. The Broadway songs all feature a fun twist, when sung by a member of the opposite gender!

Cast:

Morgan Davis, mezzo-soprano

Sarah Stead, soprano

Desiree Montes, soprano

Bryan Hayes, tenor

Jacob Pence, baritone

David Bracamonte, baritone

All drive-in concerts in the Space Coast Strong Summer Series will be performed SATURDAYS at The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave, Melbourne, FL 32940.

$10 tickets per person or $25 per car (if there are more than two adults). This event is free for those aged 18 and under or with a student ID. Drinks and snacks will be available. We encourage patrons to buy tickets in advance online and present receipt (printed or on phone) to parking attendants to help limit social interaction. Patrons may bring chairs and setup outside of their vehicle to enjoy the concert.

