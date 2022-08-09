South Florida Cultural Consortium Announces Recipients Of 2022 Visual And Media Artists Awards

The South Florida Cultural Consortium (SFCC) announces twelve (12) awards to preeminent South Florida artists through its 2021-2022 Visual and Media Artists Program.

The Consortium, an alliance of the arts councils of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach Counties, has recognized six individuals from Miami-Dade County, three from Broward County, two from Palm Beach County, and one from Monroe County. The awards are conferred at either the $15,000 or $7,500 level. These awards are among the largest such honors accorded by local arts agencies to visual and media artists in the United States.

Celebrating 34 years in 2022 (established in 1988), the SFCC has awarded over $4 million in grants to more than 300 artists. In addition to receiving the grant, the artists take part in an exhibition hosted and organized by a visual arts institution in one of the five counties.

The 2022 SFCC recipients are:

Miami-Dade County: Farley Aguilar, Nereida Garcia-Ferraz, Moira Holohan, Beatriz Monteavaro, Ema Ri, Asser St Val

Broward County: Francesco Lo Castro, Carrington Ware, Addison Wolff

Palm Beach County: Gabino Castelan, Carin Wagner

Monroe County: Victoria Mata

An exhibition featuring the work of the 2021 - 2022 recipients will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami with anticipated opening in April of 2023.

The recipients were selected through a two-tier panel process which included the participation of regional and national arts experts. The 2021-2022 regional panel, whose adjudications are based on the evaluation of the artists' work as evidenced by the work samples submitted, included: Juliana Forero, Ph.D, Founder and Chief Curator of Nomad Projects, Adjunct Professor, NSU Florida (Broward); Zoraye Cyrus, SFCC 2021 Recipient (Broward); Melissa Wallen, Director, De la Cruz Collection (Miami-Dade); John McGurk, Director, Sarah Gavlak Gallery (Pam Beach); and Donnamarie Baptiste, Principle, Creative Industry (Miami-Dade).

The submissions selected by the regional panel for further consideration were forwarded for final adjudication and selection to the national panel, which was comprised of: Jean Cooney, Director and Chief Curator, Times Square Arts, New York, NY; Toccarra H. Thomas, Director, Joan Mitchell Center, New Orleans, LA; and George Scheer, Executive Director, Contemporary Arts Center, New Orleans, LA.

How can artists apply?

The deadline for applications to the 2022 - 2023 SFCC Program for Visual and Media Artists is Monday, October 24, 11:59 pm, 2022. Artists interested in applying should visit http://www.miamidadepublicart.org/#fellowship.

Online Workshops will be held to guide artists in August and September, 2022. View dates and register at http://www.miamidadepublicart.org/#fellowship

The South Florida Cultural Consortium is a regional initiative in support of the arts governed by an Interlocal Agreement among the counties of Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach. The Consortium's members are the local arts agencies of these five counties, including the Broward County Cultural Division, the Arts Council of Martin County, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County. The Consortium works to foster cooperation across the South Florida region to help develop and promote the work of cultural organizations and artists and the audiences that they serve. Its programs and services range from the Visual and Media Artists Program to regional arts education and cultural tourism cooperative ventures. The South Florida Cultural Consortium is one of the most successful regional arts alliances in the nation, demonstrating that by sharing resources and best practices, the arts can thrive across a burgeoning five-county area.

The South Florida Cultural Consortium is funded with support from The National Endowment of the Arts, The Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, the Boards of County Commissioners of Broward, Miami-Dade, Martin and Monroe Counties, and the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity, access and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting equitable opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County's more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County's art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, Joseph Caleb Auditorium, Miami-Dade County Auditorium, and Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center (formerly, the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center), all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire

community. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children's Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Florida Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Peacock Foundation, Inc. and The Jorge M. Pérez Family Foundation at The Miami Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.