See What's On Sale at the Dr. Phillips Center

SCHITT'S CREEK

The Farewell Tour 2020

Show Date: Saturday, May 23, 2020

Show Times: 7 & 10 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets start at: $55

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with Live Nation

Description

Join Schitt's Creek cast members, including Eugene & Daniel Levy, for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider's look into the making of the series. Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members, and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of "the best TV shows of the year."

Schitt's Creek, the critically acclaimed comedy co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt's Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The series features comedy legends and Emmy® Award-winning actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Chris Elliott, alongside breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The series is produced in association with CBC and Pop TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

ON SALE TODAY:

THE JOE BUDDEN PODCAST

With Rory, Mal and Parks

Show Date: Saturday, May 9, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Bob Carr Theater

Tickets start at: $39.50. VIP Packages available.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with AEG Presents

Description

Join Joe Budden and his friends Rory, Mal & Parks, and follow along the crazy adventures of these very random friends as they discuss topics ranging from music to sports to hip-hop.

SCRIBBLE SHOWDOWN

Show Date: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets start at: $35. VIP Packages available.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with AEG Presents

Description

Come see who will be crowned the next Scribble Showdown champion in Orlando! Everyone's favorite improvisational animation game show is back and it's bigger and better than ever! Scribble Showdown, is returning with its original cast of YouTube's biggest animators Odd1sOut, JaidenAnimations, Domics, RubberNinja and host Egoraptor aka Arin Hanson of Game Grumps!

The tour, which sold out its first North American tour last October will be making its big return across North America as well as Toronto, Ontario and London England for a total of fourteen unforgettable shows! Fans will watch as the animators battle it out using their talent, wit, and most importantly the audience to win it all!

ON SALE NOW:

MILES & MORE

The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center

presented by Fifth Third Bank

Show Date: Thursday-Saturday, May 21-23, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Tickets: $49.50.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center with Fifth Third Bank

Description

The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center enters its third full season of sold-out performances with four great weekends of jazz. As the orchestra grows in popularity, it also grows in reputation as one of the nation's hottest jazz bands. Led by internationally renowned bassist Rodney Whitaker and founded with the support of Jazz at Lincoln Center, our orchestra's performances give you an opportunity to hear a cross section of jazz-from The Great American Songbook to Miles Davis.

Miles Davis was one of the most influential and acclaimed figures in the history of jazz and 20th century music. He adopted a variety of musical directions in a five-decade career that kept him at the forefront of the genre's major stylistic developments. Join The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center to enjoy special arrangements and renditions of Miles' iconic music.

#IMOMSOHARD

Mom's Night Out Round 2

Show Date: Saturday, June 20, 2020

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: $49.75. VIP Packages Available. This show is for 18+ only.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with Outback Presents

Description

Moms, best friends and funny ladies Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are the creators of the viral web-series IMOMSOHARD, where they discuss the good, the bad and the funny about motherhood - with the help of a bottle of red wine!

IMOMSOHARD has grown to over 1.5 million follows across platforms and over 120 million video views. One of their most shared episodes, I Swimsuit Season So Hard, where the moms tried on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear, garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world's top news outlets. They have recently appeared on The Today Show and The Doctors, to name a few, as well as being chosen for People Magazine's best of 2017. Part of their plan for complete world mom-ination includes their own half-hour, multi-cam comedy which the moms are developing with CBS.

After the moms' first mega-year of touring (you know, just 72 cities) with their live stand-up show: Mom's Night Out - Summer Break Tour, they will be hitting the road again this year with Mom's Night Out: Round 2. Their kids are older, the moms are older, but the show is new!!

GROWING BOLDER

Launchpad to What's Next Live!

Show Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

Tickets: $40

Presented by: AdventHealth

Description

Growing Bolder's Launchpad to What's Next is a fast-paced, entertaining and inspirational program that shares the secrets to healthy aging and active longevity. Hosted by award-winning journalist Marc Middleton, Launchpad is a live version of the national TV program that won American Public Television's PitchFest Live national competition now airing nationally on PBS stations. The show is created by Growing Bolder, one of the world's largest producers of active lifestyle content that engages over 400 million people a year. Launchpad is an energetic jolt of inspiration that will appeal to audiences all ages and inspires the kind of lifestyle change that empowers healthy aging. The event will feature national experts and celebrities, supported by Emmy Award-winning content from Growing Bolder's team of journalists.

