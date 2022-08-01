Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show Announces Florida Tour Dates, August 23-25

Award-winning Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian and TikTok star Sarah Hester Ross will take her hit Las Vegas show "Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show" on the road starting in her home state Florida on August 23-August 25. 2022.

The show is packed full of original comedy music such as "Stop Giving Men Microphones" and "Florida Man Friday" that have garnered Sarah millions of followers on TikTok. Then, she flips the script to her soulful singer-songwriter chops, with covers and original music like "Savage Daughter" and "Life Goes On" that makes audiences feel something special. Sarah's good-natured, comedic exuberance has earned her the moniker of "The Hilarious Redhead".

Known for her sensational singing voice and her quick-witted quippishness, Sarah gets audiences rockin' and then rollin' with laughter.

See Sarah Hester Ross Music & Comedy Show Red Boot Tour in the following cities:

Naples, FL - August 23 @ 7pm

Off The Hook Comedy Club

2500 Vanderbilt Beach Rd #1100, Naples, FL 34109

Tickets ($25): www.offthehookcomedy.com/shows/174271

Orlando, FL - August 24 @ 7:30pm

Orlando Improv

9101 International Dr Suite 2310, Orlando, FL 32819

Tickets ($32): https://theimprovorlando.com/ShowDetails/abe7f034-4eca-402d-891d-7363f72d895a/866e4def-e0ba-4722-b140-f1b2b8ab8940/Sarah_Hester_Ross/Orlando_Improv

Tampa, FL - August 25 @ 7:30pm

Tampa Improv

1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa, FL 33605

Tickets ($32): https://improvtampa.com/ShowDetails/b40f0ced-b7f4-4acd-ab19-01fa885d3787/86796be0-6fce-4955-94fc-cf1047b171ae/Sarah_Hester_Ross/Tampa_Improv

Sarah produced the show as a successful limited residency on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas in 2021-2022. "I had this idea to put together a show as an experiment to see if I could get people to come," she says. "It's always a hard process getting people out from behind the computers and in-person - real famous people have trouble doing that - so I wasn't expecting it to be successful, but we've had great turnouts and people have been extremely supportive. Now, I'm excited to be taking it on the road and starting at home. Growing up in Tampa and living in Orlando for 10 years, Florida was my home for basically my entire life. I look forward to seeing fans of 'Florida Man Friday' come out to see what else I can do and making many new Florida fans along the way."

For more information on Sarah Hester Ross, visit www.sarahhesterross.com.

Sarah Hester Ross is an award-winning Las Vegas headliner, musical comedian, TikTok viral star, winner of "Best of Las Vegas" Comedian 2021 and One Woman Show 2022 and featured on America's Got Talent and The Doctor Demento Show. With credits in her award-winning "Best Of Las Vegas" one woman music and comedy show and her line comedy album "It's All A Joke", she has also appeared at LA Comedy Club, The Laugh Factory at the Tropicana Hotel and The Bar at Times Square at NYNY Hotel and Casino. Before moving to Las Vegas, Sarah lived and worked in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios in the Grinchmas and Beetlejuice shows, had local credits in Rent, The Producers and originated the role of Jen in the touring show D Word - The Musical. Her hilarious and unique comedy tunes have garnered over 1.9 million followers on TikTok and has her being compared to comedians like Bo Burnham and Rachel Bloom. Then, put her on stage in front of hundreds of people and she merges the two boxes to make her own unique entertainment experience. Sarah presents a formidable combination of musical and theatrical talents that has earned her an auspicious entry into the comedy performing world. Her good-natured, comedic exuberance, both on and off stage, has earned her the moniker of "The Hilarious Redhead". Known for her sensational singing voice and her quick-witted quippishness, Sarah gets audiences rockin' and then rollin' with laughter.