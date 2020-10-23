Russian Ballet Orlando Presents CARMEN

The production takes place at Athens Theatre, DeLand, FL on October 25th, 2020 at 3:00pm & 6:00pm.

Russian Ballet Orlando presents the premiere performance of Carmen Ballet and Opera, performing for the first time together at the Historic Theater Tour. Russian Ballet and Opera Orlando will leave you speechless as dancers and singers embody the vigor and excitement of Spanish culture.

The production will feature Grammy Award Winner, Gabriel Preiser, who brings light to the stage with his lyric baritone voice, and Ballet Palm Beach Guest Star Aurelio Guimaraes.​

Learn more at https://www.russianballetorlando.org/events.

