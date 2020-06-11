Russian Ballet Master Ivan Goliandin Joins Staff at Russian Ballet Orlando

Russian Ballet Orlando has announced a new Ballet Master from Moscow. Ivan Goliandin will be joining the faculty of RBO June 29th, 2020.

Mr. Goliandin is a graduate of the Moscow State Academy of Choreography (Bolshoi Ballet Academy). He began his artistic career as Principal Dancer with the Natalia Satz Musical Theatre (formerly the Moscow State Opera and Ballet Theatre) in Moscow, Russia, where he performed many lead roles to critical acclaim. Mr. Goliandin moved on to Italy where, for a decade, he performed as a Principal Dancer with the San Carlo Theater Company in Naples, Italy. In that capacity, he collaborated with acclaimed choreographers such as R. Nureyev, R. Nunez, and F. Monteverdi, among others. He performed lead roles in many classical ballets from Swan Lake to Sleeping Beauty.

In 2007, Mr. Goliandin graduated with Honors from the Moscow State Academy of Choreography with a degree in Pedagogy and Choreography. Advanced education, combined with his distinguished artistic career, has made him a sought-after master teacher in Classical, Historical, and Character Dance. To date, Mr. Goliandin has created fifty or so original choreographies and staged the repertories for various international ballet performances and dance events.

Russian Ballet Orlando is a non-profit, pre-professional student company and school that trains dancers in the Russian Vaganova method. By exposing students to the best instructors in the ballet world, RBO prepares them for a career in the arts.

