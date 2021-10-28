​Ring In The Holidays Rat-Pack-Style At Winter Park Playhouse With CHRISTMAS MY WAY: A SINATRA HOLIDAY BASH

Celebrate the season with The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, as it returns to the stage with a Rat-Pack-Style holiday treat - Christmas My way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - November 12 through December 18, 2021.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites, Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash is guaranteed fun for all with 40 popular hits including "That's Life," "New York, New York," "Mistletoe and Holly," "The Christmas Song," "Silver Bells," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and many more!

The professional cast of veteran actors returning to the Playhouse Mainstage includes Patrece Bloomfield (Ain't Misbehavin', Florida Festival of New Musicals) Kevin Kelly (The Andrews Brothers, Murder For Two, Forever Plaid, Rat Pack Lounge) Rebecca Jo Lightfoot (Heartbeats, All Hands on Deck!) and Russell Stephens (Crazy For Gershwin.)

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

"This show is a perfect way to celebrate the holiday season! The cast is incredible and the songs are classic songs loved by all. Don't miss out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. All patrons will be required to wear masks during the performance.

To purchase tickets call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.