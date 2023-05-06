Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center

A hauntingly beautiful and brilliantly sung production of the classic musical through May 7th

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre Photo 1 Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Photo 2 Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo 3 Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association Photo 4 Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationThere are some musical theatre scores that burrow themselves into your subconscious and stay with you long after the first listen or the first time experiencing a show in a darkened theatre. For me, Lucy Simon's score for THE SECRET GARDEN is one of those that has permanent real estate in my head ever since I first listened to the cast album 32 years ago . Maybe it's Ms. Simon's soaring, beautiful melodies or Marsha Norman's poetic and poignant lyrics (and book) but THE SECRET GARDEN is, vocally, as luscious and verdant as the garden that features prominently in the play. It is a perfect vehicle, then, for a company with "Vocal Arts" in its name - and in Central Florida Vocal Arts' (CFVA) production, now playing through May 7th at the Dr. Phillips Center, the music takes center stage and is allowed to blossom into something truly magical.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationBased on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, THE SECRET GARDEN, follows the story of ten-year-old Mary Lennox (Abby Yuska) who travels from India to North Yorkshire, England to live with her brooding uncle Archibald Craven (Sahid Pabon) upon the death of her parents due to a cholera outbreak. Mary soon finds herself roaming the haunted halls and gardens of Misselthwaite Manor, meeting the residents of the secluded "House Upon the Hill" including housekeeper Mrs. Medlock (Rachel Hunter), chambermaid Martha (Justine Grace Nelson), gardener Ben Weatherstaff (Jacob Pence) and Martha's mystical brother, Dickon (Edwin Perez). But in her exploration of her new home, Mary soon discovers bedridden young Colin Craven (Axel Rimmele), Archibald's son who has been kept secluded and in bed since birth by Archie's brother, Dr. Neville Craven (Evan Snead) in fear that Colin may become a hunchback like his father. Along the way, Mary learns the joy that tending a garden and helping life to flourish can bring and sets herself the task of helping heal Colin - all within the magical walls of Colin's late mother Lily's (Alexis Smith) garden. In doing so, Mary finds healing herself and helps bring life and light back into the lives of her new family and friends.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationAs noted above, I have long felt that THE SECRET GARDEN is nearly perfect musically. Lucy Simon's numbers flow into each other so well, it can practically tell the story effectively without the book. Luckily, Marsha Norman's book is equally effective, conveying the essence of the original novel into a tight script. CFVA's production brings this score and this story to vivid life on stage - focusing most on the performances themselves to take the audience along on the journey.

Stage Director Eric Pinder and Music Director Nishaa Johnson have struck gold with the casting of the leads in THE SECRET GARDEN and each bring out the best in the actors on stage. Mr. Pinder's direction is fluid and functional, keeping a strong pace throughout. Ms. Johnson's work, vocally, especially with the principal actors truly stands out - delivering hauntingly beautiful performances that soar.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationSpeaking of the actors, the cast is an extremely talented bunch and when given a score like this one, have many moments to shine. The ensemble of "ghosts" layer in commentary and context for the story and serve as the chorus for many numbers. For the uninformed, the ghostliness of this particular group may not have been abundantly clear at first, but they do a fine job of keeping the story moving. What truly makes CFVA's THE SECRET GARDEN a moving musical experience are the performances by the lead actors. First, as young Mary, Abby Yuska blossoms from a stoic and "contrary" orphan to a thriving child. As her cousin Colin, Axel Rimmele gives a strong performance as the lonely and hurt young invalid desperate for someone to spend time with him. Evan Snead's Dr. Archibald Craven is haunted and conflicted and has a beautiful baritone voice that soars. Speaking of soaring, as Lily, Colin's ghostly mother who is ever present in the manor, Alexis Smith applies her crystal-clear soprano voice to deliver Lily's otherworldly vocal moments. Some of the finest and most emotionally moving moments of the evening belong to Justine Grace Nelson, Edwin Perez and Sahid Pabon as Martha, Dickon and Archibald, respectively. Ms. Nelson is a joy to watch every time she takes the stage, nailing Martha's complicated Yorkshire dialect and sunny disposition. But it is her delivery of the second act's "Hold On" that moved me to tears. As her brother, Dickon, Edwin Perez gives a natural and effortless performance and owns every moment he has on stage. It is impossible for your heart not to soar and a smile not to form every time he enters and waves his magic walking stick. But the most heart-wrenching and gloriously sung performance of the night goes to Sahid Pabon as the haunted Archibald. His delivery is subtle and subdued but with a pain and anguish under the surface that feels real and raw. Mr. Pabon's beautiful tenor voice is perfectly suited to Archie's songs and he too evoked many tears as he struggled on stage to reconcile his loss and loneliness.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationIn terms of creative production, THE SECRET GARDEN focuses most of its attention on the performances on stage, but provides just the right amount of creative context to frame the story. Danielle Zoss' Costume & Hair and Makeup designs align with the 1906 period well, and Brady Davidson's lighting, scenic and set designs are basic, but function well to set the scene.

With THE SECRET GARDEN, Central Florida Vocal Arts delivers a classic and beloved story with an extremely talented cast who perform its beautiful score brilliantly - evoking a number of theatrical moments that will stay with me for a very long time. And whether you are already familiar with the musical, read the book as a child or just love lyrical and beautiful music, this production has something for everyone. However, it only runs two more performances (tonight at 8PM and tomorrow at 3PM) so don't miss your chance to experience the beauty of THE SECRET GARDEN for yourself.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association

THE SECRET GARDEN, presented by Central Florida Vocal Arts runs Saturday, May 6th at 8:00 PM and Sunday, May 7th at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $35 - $45. Performances take place at The Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here.

All Photos courtesy of Gontran Durocher and Ipso Photo.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21 Photo
Opera Orlando To Present BASEBALL: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, May 19 & 21

Opera Orlando concludes its 2022-23 Opera Everlasting season On the Town with something a little different—Baseball: a Musical Love Letter.

The Winter Park Playhouse In Collaboration With Barbara Chandler Productions Presents SOUN Photo
The Winter Park Playhouse In Collaboration With Barbara Chandler Productions Presents SOUNDS OF SOUL, June 8

In honor of Black Music Month and as a Pre-Juneteenth celebration, The Winter Park Playhouse has teamed up with Barbara Chandler Productions to present Sounds Of Soul -  an evening of storytelling through spirituals, drumming and spoken word. This unique one night event will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse in their beautiful lobby bar/cabaret space on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30pm. 

Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts

'Laughter through tears is my favorite emotion', states southern sage and beauty shop owner Truvy Jones in STEEL MAGNOLIAS. No line of dialogue describes so well the audience's experience while viewing this hilarious and touching play. And in Osceola Arts’ latest production of the Robert Harling classic the laughs (and tears) are plenty – orchestrated by six talented actors embodying these old friends from Chinquapin Parish, Louisiana.

Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

One of the first things I realized when I moved to Orlando back in 2020 was the extremely active and vibrant arts scene. This came as a real surprise because, as an outsider, I had previously only associated the area with theme parks and tourism. I quickly learned about the wealth of talent, artistic offerings and culture available to us all here in the City Beautiful and of the amazing venues and spaces where art and culture happen here every day and have since had a chance to personally experience so many of those spaces as I review performances there. One of those key spaces, or cultural “hearts” of the city, is the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – a stellar, state of the art venue that houses multiple performance spaces and makes its mission to provide “Arts For Every Life”. To learn more about the Dr. Phillips Center and everything it has to offer today (and for the future), I sat down with CEO Kathy Ramsberger who provided a bit of background on her own journey and discussed the role the center plays bringing arts and culture to the people of Orlando and beyond.


From This Author - Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has been... (read more about this author)

Review: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips CenterReview: THE SECRET GARDEN by Central Florida Vocal Arts at Dr. Phillips Center
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola ArtsReview: STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Osceola Arts
Interview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing ArtsInterview: Kathy Ramsberger, CEO of Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South PlayhouseReview: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Osceola Arts (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Crazy Quilt Club
Breakthrough Theatre Company (4/28-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Harvey
Wayne Densch Performing Arts Center (4/28-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Night Magic
CFCArts Black Box Theatre (5/06-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden
Central Florida Vocal Arts (5/05-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let Me See Your Booty: The Return of SharkTooth Sam
Orlando Fringe Festival (5/18-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hand-Drawn Jazz
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (Dr. Phillips Center) (6/17-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate Measures
The Winter Park Playhouse (5/12-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: A 90's Musical
Osceola Arts (6/09-6/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU