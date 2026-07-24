Frank Santos & Corbett Compel Donate $500,000 to Winter Park Playhouse

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. Sign Up

The Winter Park Playhouse has announced a $500,000 philanthropic gift from businessmen and philanthropists Frank Santos and Corbett Compel, marking the most significant private donation in the non-profit theater's history. In recognition of this extraordinary generosity, The Playhouse cabaret space will officially be named the Santos - Compel Cabaret Lounge.

The landmark contribution reflects Santos' longstanding commitment to enriching Central Florida's arts community and ensuring that The Winter Park Playhouse, the region's only professional musical theater, remains vibrant, accessible and sustainable for generations to come.

"The arts have the unique ability to inspire, connect, and strengthen communities," said Frank Santos. "The Winter Park Playhouse is a cultural treasure and I am honored to support its future. It is my hope that the Santos - Compel Cabaret Lounge becomes a welcoming space where audiences come together to celebrate creativity, friendship and the magic of live musical performance."

The newly named Santos - Compel Cabaret Lounge will serve as a signature destination, offering guests a warm and elegant setting to gather before performances, during intermission and for the monthly Spotlight Cabaret performances.The naming recognizes both Frank Santos and Corbett Compel for their generosity and shared commitment to fostering arts and culture.

"Words cannot express how grateful we are for this incredibly generous gift from Frank and Corbett!” said Heather Alexander, Executive Director of Winter Park Playhouse. “They are extraordinary people and we are deeply honored to recognize them through the naming of the Santos - Compel Cabaret Lounge."

Founded in 2002, The Winter Park Playhouse is Central Florida's only professional musical theater and it has built a reputation for artistic excellence, exceptional talent and meaningful community engagement. Santos' investment reinforces The Playhouse's role as a cultural cornerstone and underscores the importance of private philanthropy in sustaining the performing arts.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming