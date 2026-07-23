NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE to Open Winter Park Playhouse's Newly Renovated Theatre

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The Winter Park Playhouse has cut the ribbon, toasted with champagne and is now ready to Raise the Curtain on its first musical production in the newly renovated theater!! All performances will take place at 711 Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.

Kicking off the 2026-2027 Series of Professional Musicals is a dynamic Southeastern Regional Premiere Never Can Say Goodbye: The 70s Beehive Musical, running August 7 -30, 2026. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. Preview performances are Thursday, August 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, August 7 at 2:00 p.m.

This high-powered production celebrates the music of the 1970's! Put on your platforms, shades, and bell bottoms and get ready to party! With a score of hits from Heart, Fleetwood Mac, The Jackson Five, Diana Ross, Linda Ronstadt, Gloria Gaynor and more, this high-powered musical revue is the perfect kick off to a brand new season.

The professional cast stars Abigail Gordiany, Mahalia Gronigan, Tesia Kwarteng*, Dayja Le'Chelle, Rebecca Jo Lightfoot, and Ellen Shaw.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan* is the Director and Choreographer, Ned Wilkinson is the Music Director and Christopher Leavy** is the Conductor. The professional musicians in the band include Christopher Leavy** on piano, Brandon Kaufman on second piano, Nate Chivers on Guitar, Ned Wilkinson on bass and Sam Forrest on percussion.

The production team includes Whitley Body* (Equity Stage Manager), Alan Gallant (Technical Director), Waylon Lemasters (Scenic Designer), Monica Titus (Costume Designer), J. Adam Smith (Sound Designer), Bayley Steinwehr (Lighting Designer), Natalie Hightower (Wig Designer), Kennen Wedge (Master Carpenter) Brea Denno (Lighting Technician) and Sonya Smith-Tembe (Scenic Artist).

Ticket prices are $52 adults, $48 senior adults (62 years and older), $25 preview performances and $20 for students (15-25 years old), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 15-25 years old) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Special rates are available for groups of 10 or more people.

To purchase tickets and for more information, call the box office at 407-645-0145 or visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org .

* Members of Actors' Equity Association

** Member of The American Federation of Musicians

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.

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