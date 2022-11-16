Renaissance Theatre Company Presents The Return Of THE OFFICE PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW

Renaissance Theatre Company presents the return of a new holiday tradition: "The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show" playing December 1-23, 2022 at the Ren in Orlando. With new original songs and a comedic cast of characters pulled straight from everyone's neighborhood cubicles, The Office Holiday Party Musical Extravaganza Show makes light of the stereotypical office holiday party, complete with mingling, drinks, gift-exchanges, the co-workers who drink too much and also a little bit of that good ole fashioned holiday spirit.

"It's like The Office meets Parks and Recreation meets an adult theme park show," says Kendall Leamy, one of the show's leading performers. "The audience comes in like they're coming to their own office party. Everyone gets a name tag (with a fake name of course), and then we (the actors) just go crazy - Debra is the bitter loud one who drinks too much, Ted (or is it Ed?) is the old guy who gets bullied, there's the office romance and so many surprises. It's not too interactive, so shy people shouldn't be scared. It's just immersive, like you're watching it all happen around you. It's a really fun and unique experience."

"This show is for adults looking to celebrate the holidays outside of traditional programing, because how many times has everyone seen A Christmas Story and The Nutcracker?" says the Ren Co-Founder and show creator Donald Rupe. "We wanted to create a non-religious holiday tradition with audacious adult humor, over-the-top entertainment and tons of laughs, created in the Ren's own unique style."

The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show is created by Donald Rupe (Director) with a lot of help from the cast, with musical arrangements and orchestrations by Jason M. Bailey.

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Experience The Office Party Musical Extravaganza Show playing select nights December 1-23, 2022 at Renaissance Theatre Company located at 415 E. Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. Tickets are $30. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.