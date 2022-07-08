ROCK OF AGES Opens Next Week at The Athens Theatre

With five Tony Award Nominations including Best Musical, Rock of Ages' comical plot involves saving young love and rock music from the wrecking ball of crass commercialism. Featuring 25 unforgettable songs from Poison, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Styx, Twisted Sister, and many, many others, this show will keep your fingers busy on your air guitar and will warm your heart like a tall shot of top-shelf whiskey.

Backed by a five-piece band, this highly entertaining jukebox musical captures the feel of the 80's (with big teased hair and even bigger dreams, smoky rooms, guy-liner, and booming speakers) typical of the L.A. Glam Rock scene and spotlights such all-time great electric guitar anthems as "Pour Some Sugar on Me," "We Built This City," "We're Not Gonna Take it," "High Enough," and "Don't Stop Believin.'"

Help the rocksters "Feel the Noise" and fight the man by getting your tickets today for this 80's-riffic, feel-good, comedy that will have you singing along to every song.

Director Frank Ramirez invites you to "Clap your hands, sing along, and bang your head to the beat of Rock of Ages."

Performances are July 15 through August 7 at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays in the historic Athens Theatre located in Downtown DeLand.

The Athens Theatre invites hearing impaired audiences to rock out at the special ASL interpreted performance on Friday, July 29th.

Parental guidance is recommended for audiences under the age of 14 for use of sexual content, suggestive dancing, drinking, smoking, drug use, and raunchy language.

Ticket prices: Preferred $35 (Row A-E, Center) and General $30. All Tickets are available online at The Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com), or by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances.