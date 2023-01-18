ROCK HARD REVUE Celebrates The Release Of The Third MAGIC MIKE Movie

Ever wonder what it would be like to see a "Magic Mike" style show in real life? After impressing audiences statewide for over 10 years with its fully costumed and choreographed Vegas-style production featuring sexy male performers, themed numbers, live vocals and more, Florida's #1 male revue show "Rock Hard Revue" is kicking off 2023 with a special celebration of the release of the third installment in the Magic Mike movie trilogy: "Magic Mike's Last Dance". Rock Hard Revue takes the stage weekly in Central Florida every Saturday night at The Dreams Lounge & Bar in Fern Park. Starting this February, the show will feature a new and improved movie tribute, along with all the amazing production numbers Rock Hard Revue is known for throughout the outrageous, unforgettable night. Plus, guests who bring a Magic Mike ticket stub to any show will receive a free cast photo.

Directed and choreographed by David Greenhouse, former director and choreographer of "Chippendales" in Las Vegas and choreographer of Joe Manganiello's "La Bare" in Dallas, Rock Hard Revue is a must-see for girls night out, birthdays, bachelorette parties and more.

"Magic Mike is a household name that put male revues back on the map," says Greenhouse. "We are so fortunate to have been presenting our high-energy, highly-entertaining, memorable show for over 10 years now, changing the game and setting the standard in the male entertainment industry as the only male revue in the area performing on a regular schedule. With our new and improved Magic Mike tribute and the returning audience favorites that bring the excitement our incredible dance and performance production create, we cannot wait to deliver something fresh and thrilling for all our long-time supporters and attract many new ones."

Since launching in Orlando in December of 2012, Rock Hard Revue has quickly grown to selling out weekly shows, performing all throughout the state and being recognized nationally as a featured contestant on "America's Got Talent." In addition to the success of the show, the Rock Hard Revue fellas are also largely involved in the community having volunteered, performed and participated with numerous charitable, social and industry 0rganizations, including Making Strides, Walk Now for Autism Speaks, Habitat for Humanity, Children's Home Society, Southern Women's Show, Beautiful Bride Expos and many more.

Don't miss Rock Hard Revue's "Magic Mike" celebration every Saturday night at The Dreams Lounge & Bar located at 8385 S US HWY 1792, Fern Park, FL, 32730. Doors open at 6:30pm. Show starts at 7pm. Tickets start at $44. Preferred, VIP and Premier seating options are available. Ages 18 and up. For more information about Rock Hard Revue and to purchase tickets in advance, visit www.rockhardrevue.com or call 407-347-5035 to make a reservation.