RIDE THE CYCLONE To Return To Theatre South Playhouse With Off-the-Tracks Mystery Musical Experiment

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Beginning January 8, 2027, Theatre South Playhouse will bring back its longest-running, audience-favorite production, Ride the Cyclone, with an unexpected twist: RTC: OFF-THE-TRACKS, a theatrical experiment that will challenge the returning RTC cast and production team to create two entirely new mystery shows in just five days each.

The mystery musicals will be revealed to both the cast and the public simultaneously via livestream. With no scripts in advance, no character assignments ahead of time, and minimal and make-shift sets, props, and costumes, the returning performers will have just five days—from Sunday night through Thursday—to rehearse each newly announced production before presenting four on-book performances over the following Friday through Monday for each. 'We wanted to challenge ourselves and try something new with this company of actors who have dedicated so much to The Cyclone for these past two years. It's not going to be perfect, and that in itself is all the fun!' from Executive/Artistic Director Hillary Brook.

The twist? Neither mystery production will resemble Ride the Cyclone. The cast will be challenged to step into unfamiliar material, embrace the unexpected, and deliver fully realized performances under extraordinary time constraints. It's a theatrical pressure cooker fueled by spontaneity, collaboration, and the thrill of witnessing the chaotic beauty of what can happen when actors are pushed beyond their comfort zone.

Ride the Cyclone's two month engagement runs Jan. 8 – Feb. 28, 2027, with the two mystery musicals appearing for limited performances during the run. RTC: OFF-THE-TRACKS is an invitation to experience live theatre at its most unpredictable.

RIDE THE CYCLONE: Jan. 8 – Feb. 28, 2027 (24 performances)

Opening Weekend

Friday, Jan. 8 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 9 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 10 — 2 p.m.

Second Weekend

Friday, Jan. 15 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 16 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17 — 2 p.m.

Third Weekend

Friday, Jan. 22 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24 — 2 p.m. (Mystery Show #1 announcement/rehearsal follows the matinee.)

Fourth Weekend

Friday, Feb. 5 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7 — 2 p.m.

Fifth Weekend

Friday, Feb. 12 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 14 — 2 p.m. (Mystery Show #2 announcement/rehearsal follows the matinee.)

Closing Weekend

Friday, Feb. 26 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 27 — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 28 — 2 p.m.

MYSTERY SHOW #1: Jan. 29 - Feb. 1, 2027 (4 performances)

Friday, Jan. 29 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30 — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 31 — 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 1 — 7:30 p.m. *Industry Night

MYSTERY SHOW #2: Feb. 19 - Feb. 22, 2027 (4 performances)

Friday, Feb. 19 — 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 — 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 21 — 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22 — 7:30 p.m. *Industry Night

Tickets go on sale today, Monday, October 26th and can be purchased at https://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse starting at $25 - $42 for general audiences, with a $5 discount for seniors and 20% discount for arts & theme park workers with proof of employment on selected industry nights. Student tickets are only $25. For group bookings (20 or more), please contact 407-601-4380 or email Admin@TheatreSouthplayhouse.org.

Theatre South Playhouse is located at The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips at 7601 Della Drive, Suite 15, Orlando, FL 32819. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit, TheatreSouthPlayhouse.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 03 Hrs 09 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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