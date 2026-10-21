YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Open at Doctor Phillips Center in November

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Little Radical Theatrics will present its Fall 2026 All Ages Community Theater Production of Young Frankenstein!

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts hislegendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore") and a leggy lab assistant, Inga )pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Executive Produced by Fatima Viegas

Directed by Travis Eaton

Choreographed by Chris Payen

Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson

Intimacy Director Jennifer Rae Paxton

Stage Managed by Luis Hernandez

Assistant Stage Manager Hillary Humphries

Starring: Gavin Huffaker, Jack Feldt, Alex McCrary, Stephanie Viegas,Kenna Higgerson, Sydney Rafferty, Vincent Pupo, Warner Zingg, Jesse Dean, Emma Licata. Featuring: Marcia Bauer, Lucas Colbatzky, Stephen Krstulich,Tyler Moylan, Kenny Robinson, Sarah Aikens, Takara Aikens,Selené Jackson, Lina Rihani. With Justus Aikens, Kelly Baksh, Jaylen Bocanegra, Donna Falzon, Cameron Florens, Lindy Goldstein, Eliza Jones, Jacob Jones, Alyssa Leardi, Cassandra Martins, Scarlet Martinez, Sarah Mathers, Bianca Matheson, Gabrielle Miranda, Talise Mosley, Fabiana Negron, Mmirioma Nworie, Alec Ortiz, Morgan Rankin-Taylor, Maddie Shelton, Sonia Small, Courtney St John, Ryley Thames, Izzy Vatter, and Charles Wang.

Performances will run November 19-21st at the Alexis And Jim Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 17 Hrs 56 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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