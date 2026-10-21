YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Will Open at Doctor Phillips Center in November
Directed by Travis Eaton, the production stars Gavin Huffaker and Jack Feldt in the Mel Brooks adaptation.
Little Radical Theatrics will present its Fall 2026 All Ages Community Theater Production of Young Frankenstein!
From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts hislegendarily funny film into a brilliant stage creation – Young Frankenstein! Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced “Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore") and a leggy lab assistant, Inga )pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Executive Produced by Fatima Viegas
Directed by Travis Eaton
Choreographed by Chris Payen
Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson
Intimacy Director Jennifer Rae Paxton
Stage Managed by Luis Hernandez
Assistant Stage Manager Hillary Humphries
Starring: Gavin Huffaker, Jack Feldt, Alex McCrary, Stephanie Viegas,Kenna Higgerson, Sydney Rafferty, Vincent Pupo, Warner Zingg, Jesse Dean, Emma Licata. Featuring: Marcia Bauer, Lucas Colbatzky, Stephen Krstulich,Tyler Moylan, Kenny Robinson, Sarah Aikens, Takara Aikens,Selené Jackson, Lina Rihani. With Justus Aikens, Kelly Baksh, Jaylen Bocanegra, Donna Falzon, Cameron Florens, Lindy Goldstein, Eliza Jones, Jacob Jones, Alyssa Leardi, Cassandra Martins, Scarlet Martinez, Sarah Mathers, Bianca Matheson, Gabrielle Miranda, Talise Mosley, Fabiana Negron, Mmirioma Nworie, Alec Ortiz, Morgan Rankin-Taylor, Maddie Shelton, Sonia Small, Courtney St John, Ryley Thames, Izzy Vatter, and Charles Wang.
Performances will run November 19-21st at the Alexis And Jim Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
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