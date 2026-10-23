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Video: CORDUROY Trailer at Orlando Shakes

A new trailer previews the stage adaptation of the classic children's book now running in Orlando.

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Orlando Shakes is currently running a stage production of Corduroy, based on the children's book, and a new trailer offers a preview of the show ahead of its final performances. The clip highlights the production's central figure, a bear searching for his missing button, alongside glimpses of the company's staging choices.

The source material follows Corduroy, a stuffed bear who sets out through a department store at night in search of his lost button, eventually finding both the missing piece and a home with a young girl named Lisa. According to the theatre, the stage version emphasizes themes of friendship, curiosity, and belonging, with the trailer noting that "sometimes, all it takes is a bit of courage to find your place in the world."

The Orlando Shakes production is directed by Nick Bublitz, with scenic design by Philip Lupo, lighting design by André Segar, costume design by Alison Reid, and sound design by Britt Sandusky. The cast includes Laura Banguero as Corduroy, VaShannon Brevard as Lisa, Marty Gnidula as The Night Watchman, and Lorena Ervin as Mother, with additional performers appearing as mannequins and clowns throughout the production.

Corduroy continues performances at Orlando Shakes through November 8. The production is sponsored by The Elizabeth Morris Genius Foundation, AdventHealth, and The Jennings Family.

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