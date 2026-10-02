Pompano Beach Arts to Launch 2026–2027 Artists in Residence Program
Eight artists and one alumni artist will occupy studios and galleries at Bailey Contemporary Arts over nine months.
The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is launching its 2026–2027 Artists in Residence (AiR) Program at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA), beginning October 2, 2026, with a premiere exhibition by AiR resident Marley Edelman.
BaCA houses nine artist studios and three galleries that serve as exhibition, education, and community spaces. Throughout the residency, artists have the opportunity to expand their practices while connecting with South Florida's vibrant creative community through exhibitions, workshops, performances, classes, and other public programs. The program also provides professional development opportunities designed to support artists in building sustainable careers.
The 2026–2027 AiR class includes Marley Edelman, Melissa Sclafani, Joanne Pilar Corry, Zoraye Cyrus, Melvin Mason, Bradley Sinanan, Ashlee Breyan, and Alex Williams, along with Alumni Artist Alyssa Book, also known as Tufty.
Over the next nine months, these artists will have the opportunity to create, experiment, collaborate, and share their practices with the Pompano Beach community. The residency will culminate in a group exhibition in June featuring new work created during their time in the program.
Meet the 2026–2027 AiRs
Marley Edelman — October Artist of the Month
Driven by imagination as a deep well of inspiration, Marley Edelman creates poetic imagery through natural patterns, symbolic imagery, and layered visual narratives, exploring psychological transformation, womanhood, and the emotional mythology carried by female protagonists.
Vetiver - Opening Exhibition
On Friday, October 2, visitors are invited to Bailey Contemporary Arts to meet the new AiR artists and experience Vetiver, while enjoying an evening of live music, local DJs, gallery exhibitions, local art vendors, food trucks, and other activities throughout the Old Town district.
Old Town Untapped takes place from 6:00–10:00 p.m. and is free and open to all ages.
The event continues monthly through June, offering the community an opportunity to experience the work of the AiR artists and discover the galleries, creative businesses, artists, musicians, and cultural offerings that make Pompano Beach's Old Town district a vibrant arts destination.
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