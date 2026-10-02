Pompano Beach Arts to Launch 2026–2027 Artists in Residence Program

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The City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department is launching its 2026–2027 Artists in Residence (AiR) Program at Bailey Contemporary Arts (BaCA), beginning October 2, 2026, with a premiere exhibition by AiR resident Marley Edelman.

BaCA houses nine artist studios and three galleries that serve as exhibition, education, and community spaces. Throughout the residency, artists have the opportunity to expand their practices while connecting with South Florida's vibrant creative community through exhibitions, workshops, performances, classes, and other public programs. The program also provides professional development opportunities designed to support artists in building sustainable careers.

The 2026–2027 AiR class includes Marley Edelman, Melissa Sclafani, Joanne Pilar Corry, Zoraye Cyrus, Melvin Mason, Bradley Sinanan, Ashlee Breyan, and Alex Williams, along with Alumni Artist Alyssa Book, also known as Tufty.

Over the next nine months, these artists will have the opportunity to create, experiment, collaborate, and share their practices with the Pompano Beach community. The residency will culminate in a group exhibition in June featuring new work created during their time in the program.

Meet the 2026–2027 AiRs

Marley Edelman — October Artist of the Month

Driven by imagination as a deep well of inspiration, Marley Edelman creates poetic imagery through natural patterns, symbolic imagery, and layered visual narratives, exploring psychological transformation, womanhood, and the emotional mythology carried by female protagonists.

Vetiver - Opening Exhibition

On Friday, October 2, visitors are invited to Bailey Contemporary Arts to meet the new AiR artists and experience Vetiver, while enjoying an evening of live music, local DJs, gallery exhibitions, local art vendors, food trucks, and other activities throughout the Old Town district.

Old Town Untapped takes place from 6:00–10:00 p.m. and is free and open to all ages.

The event continues monthly through June, offering the community an opportunity to experience the work of the AiR artists and discover the galleries, creative businesses, artists, musicians, and cultural offerings that make Pompano Beach's Old Town district a vibrant arts destination.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 07 Hrs 12 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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