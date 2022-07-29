Photos: First Look at the Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at Titusville Playhouse

Are ye ready? Go under the sea for your first look at the Titusville Playhouse Inc. production of The SPONGEBOB Musical, the hilarious Broadway musical for everyone based on the hit Nickelodeon TV show. Get a first look at the cast in the new photos below!

The show opens Friday, August 5 and runs through Sunday, August 28! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world!

Starring Nick DiSandro as everyone's favorite square, SpongeBob Squarepants, with Andrew Sparks as Patrick Star, Nayda Baez as Sandy Cheeks, Thomas Greene as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Jordyn Linkous as Sheldon J. Plankton, Lucas Engle as Mr. Krabs & Erica deJongh as Karen/Foley.

Rounding out the vivacious Citizens of Bikini Bottom are Cooper Mangini as Larry the Lobster, Anneliese Olivia Banks as Pearl Krabs, Ryon Eberhard as Patchy the Pirate, Noah Thomas as Perch Perkins, James Bordenkircher as Mrs. Puff, Emma Howard as Old Man Jenkins, Lindsey Strembicki as Ms. Mayor, Myanell Enriquez as Electric Skate, Abigail Gordiany as Electric Skate, Victoria Hood as Electric Skate, Patrick Miller as Buster Bluetang, Amelia Wisinski as Sardine & Sarah Crouch as Sardine.

Niko Stamos directs the TPI production of The SpongeBob Musical with Steven J. Heron assisting and features choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Christian Fleming as set designer, costume & wig design by Jordyn Linkous, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, José Santiago as lighting designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, and Tristann Jones as stage manager.