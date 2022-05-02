Photos: First Look at LEGALLY BLONDE at the Titusville Playhouse

Take your first look into the hallowed halls of Harvard Law in the Titusville Playhouse Inc. production of LEGALLY BLONDE the Musical, the fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie.

The show opens Friday, May 6 and runs through Sunday, May 29! Tickets begin at $25 and are available online at www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 321-268-1125.

Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods when her life is turned upside down after her boyfriend dumps her to attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, she ingeniously charms her way into the school where she struggles with her peers and professors. With the support of new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

Starring America's Got Talent Semi-Finalist Tory Vagasy as everyone's favorite blonde, Ms. Elle Woods, with Dave Sierra as Emmett Forrest, Christopher deJongh as Professor Callahan; Lilly Ann Vreeland Quijije as Paulette; Holly Fuller as Vivienne Kensington; Kyle Sullivan as Warner Huntington III; Delaney McGough as Enid Hoopes; Sarah Ruth Joyner as Brooke Wyndham, Sarah McKinney as Margot; Gabriela Astwood as Pilar; and Jasha Vaughn as Serena.

Rounding out the cast are Grace Boynton, Erica deJongh, Sofia Gonzalez, Pablo Pernia, Kristian Rodriguez, Madison Ripley, Josh Solomon, Steven Smith, Lindsey Strembicki, Tyler Talmage, Caitlin Van Driessche, and Ashley Vogt. And introducing Maisey as Bruiser Woods and Luna as Rufus.

Executive Artistic Director, Steven J. Heron, directs the TPI production of LEGALLY BLONDE the Musical featuring choreography by Jordyn Linkous and music direction by Spencer Crosswell. The production team includes Cliff Price as set designer, original costume design by Mark Koss and costumes provided by Broadway Sacramento with additional costume design by Jordyn Linkous, Spencer Crosswell as sound designer, Clifford Spulock as lighting designer, Jordyn Linkous as wig designer, Niko Stamos as projection designer, Jonathan Willis as props designer & scenic painting, and Niko Stamos as stage manager.