Photo Flash: World Premiere Musical JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Orlando Shakes

Apr. 5, 2019  

Will you dare to reach new heights? From the urban jungle to the quaint countryside, Jack is well known for his sense of adventure - or at least in his daydreams. When it's up to our hero to rescue new friends, his bravery will be put to the test. Amongst giants, mystery, and magic, join Jack on an exhilarating, musical escapade to a land above the clouds!

If it were a movie, Jack and the Beanstalk would be rated "G". Children two years of age and younger are welcome to sit on laps for the entirety of the performance. Children three and older must have a ticket.

For the complete content advisory, please visit: orlandoshakes.org/content-advisories/.

Photo Credit: Dynamite Films

