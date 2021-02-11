Photo Flash: Tymisha Harris is Josephine Baker in JOSEPHINE from Orlando Shakes

The sensational off-Broadway musical, Josephine, created by Tymisha Harris, Michael Marinaccio, and Tod Kimbro, will run February 17 - March 21.

This stunning celebration of music and the life of the first African American international superstar, Josephine Baker, will be presented by Orlando Shakes' new outdoor performance venue, the Darden Courtyard tent, behind the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Patrons will be seated at socially distanced, cabaret-style tables. This production contains partial nudity. Under 17 requires an accompanying adult. Tickets starting at $45 per person available now at orlandoshakes.org.

"This is our first in-person Signature Series presentation since the theater closed its doors in March 2020," Artistic Director Jim Helsigner says. "This joyful and inspiring performance will help herald the return to the theater that we've been looking forward to. We are proud to present this award winning production."

The one-woman, biographical musical combines cabaret, theater, and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, one of the most remarkable and profound figures of the 20th Century. The 1930s luminary, portrayed by Tymisha Harris, pushed the boundaries of race, gender, and sexuality, while living an extraordinary life as her most authentic self. It is a tour de force performance that celebrates Josephine's life journey, while highlighting her most famous acts, from songs like "Blue Skies" and "La Vie en Rose," to the dance routine that established her stardom, the danse sauvage, also known as the banana dance.

"After this last crazy year of no live theatre, I cannot even put into words how excited I am to be able to once again tell the remarkable story of Josephine Baker," co-creator and performer Tymisha Harris says. "To have an outdoor space with so many thoughtful safety measures created by Orlando Shakes is such a blessing and honor for us."

Tymisha Harris (aka "Tush") has been performing professionally for over 20 years. Her early credits include assistant choreographer and backup dancing for the 90's pop group N*SYNC, backup dancer for LFO, multiple roles at Universal Studios Orlando, and a featured role in the hit movie series Bring It On. More recent endeavors include the national tour of Broadway's Rock of Ages, a European tour with the innovative and world-renowned Pilobulus Dance Theater Company, and as a founding member and Assistant Director/Choreographer of the successful Orlando based troupe, VarieTease.

Director and co-creator Michael Marinaccio has been a successful producer, director, actor and teacher in Central Florida and beyond for over 20 years. A BFA Theater Performance graduate of The University of Central Florida, Michael has participated directly in hundreds of theatrical productions. As a collaborator, he has helped create over 20 original theatre pieces, and has produced and directed dozens of new works.

Playwright, musical director, and co-creator Tod Kimbro has written over 25 plays and musicals since 1997, including My Illustrious Wasteland, which was presented Off-Broadway at the 2009 New York Musical Theatre Festival. His 2000 musical LOUD was nominated for the M Elizabeth Osborn Award, a national prize for emerging playwrights. Tod is also an accomplished pianist and singer, and has released two albums of original music.