Photo Flash: THE ROCKET MAN SHOW Returns to the Athens Theatre, January 8

The Athens Theatre is starting the new year with bang-or rather with a Rocket Man! Simply put, they may as well have Elton, as Scotsman Rus Anderson is Elton John's official body double for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' world tour videos and photos!

Hand-picked by Elton John himself, it was Rus' own live production The Rocket Man Show which got him noticed. In the show, Rus recreates the magic & live persona of a young Elton like no other. Storming around the stage with a fun-loving sense of flamboyance; part diva, part soccer player, killer vocalist, fierce piano player, all rock & roller.

With Rus' painstaking attention to detail, including wearing gorgeous, colorful & spectacular costumes (many actually worn by Elton), it is widely-known the most authentic Elton John tribute show in the world.

Rus and his full band of merry crackerjack musicians are the very best in the business. The show is 100% live in both vocals & instrumentation. Absolutely no tracks or lip-syncing. The performance itself is an extremely sincere, intense & visual spectacle of a journey. There are ballads and driving rock songs, so be prepared to laugh, cry, sing, and dance as this performance will remind everyone of the highs and lows of Elton's epic career.

The Rocket Man Show is a regular feature across the USA at venues such as House of Blues, Hard Rock Live, Caesar's, Harrah's, Legends in Concert, BB King's, Universal Studios, and Walt Disney World-and the Athens Theatre is proud to welcome back this awe-inspiring production on January 8th and 9th at 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Socially distant tickets are priced at $35 for Preferred Seating (Row A-E, Downstairs Center, & Row CC-DD Balcony Center) and $30 for Adults. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre's website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances. The Athens Theatre has taken many precautions to keep patrons, volunteers, and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre's website.