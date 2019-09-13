Photo Flash: Garden Theatre Presents Ira Levin's DEATHTRAP

What would you do to succeed? Ira Levin's comedy-thriller Deathtrap shows just how far a man will go to get back to the top. Directed by Katrina Ploof, Deathtrap will thrill audiences at Garden Theatre from October 11 - 27, 2019. An ASL interpreted performance, in partnership with Signing Shadows, will be held on October 24 at 7:30 pm.



Sidney Bruhl would do anything to publish the next great play. He would even kill for it. This dark comedy-thriller will have audiences laughing one moment and screaming in terror the next as Sidney discovers he may not be the only murderer in the room.



This show contains mild violence and limited use of strong language. We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.



Garden Theatre's production of Deathtrap features Scenic Design by Robert F. Wolin, Lighting Design by Erin Miner, Costume Design by Dan Jones, and Sound Design by Jack Audet.



Steven Lima returns to Garden Theatre to portray Sydney Bruhl, with Christine M. Gervais as Sydney's wife, Myra Bruhl. Andrew Romano as Clifford Anderson, Tatiana Sophia Eriksen as Helga ten Dorp, and Bob Brandenburg as Porter Milgrim complete the five-person cast.



Tickets: $30 - $32 (discounts available for youth/seniors/active and retired military). Groups of 10 or more can receive a discount on tickets and should call 407-877-4736 ext. 208 or email groupsales@gardentheatre.org.



Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736 ext. 0, in person at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Steven Miller





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You