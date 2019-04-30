Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala

On April 28th, the 'happiest place on earth' got even happier, as the Double Good Kids Foundation presented the Exceptional Athletes Gala which celebrated dancers from Chicago's Reign Athletics Cheer Abilities program at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The 2nd Annual gathering convened over 200 special needs dancers and their families for a night of fun. The gala celebrates how hard the kids worked to compete in Worlds and offers a space for the special needs teams to meet each other.

Photo Credit: Double Good Kids Foundation





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You