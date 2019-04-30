Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala

Apr. 30, 2019  

On April 28th, the 'happiest place on earth' got even happier, as the Double Good Kids Foundation presented the Exceptional Athletes Gala which celebrated dancers from Chicago's Reign Athletics Cheer Abilities program at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The 2nd Annual gathering convened over 200 special needs dancers and their families for a night of fun. The gala celebrates how hard the kids worked to compete in Worlds and offers a space for the special needs teams to meet each other.

Photo Credit: Double Good Kids Foundation

Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala

Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala

Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala



Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Double Good Kids Foundation Present Exceptional Athletes Gala
  • The Brothers Grimm's SNOW WHITE Enchants Orlando Shakes' Stage
  • Mad Cow Theatre Company Brings THE LAST FIVE YEARS (IN SPANISH) to Orlando 5/2 - 5/4
  • Orlando Fringe Celebrates Its 28th Year
  • Kelly Morris Rowan Returns to Winter Park Playhouse to Debut Solo Cabaret
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Garden Theatre's BILLY ELLIOT

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup