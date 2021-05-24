Photos: BKLYN the Musical to Open at Titusville Playhouse

BKLYN the Musical is set to run at Titusville Playhouse May 28-June 20, 2021. The cast features Olga Intriago as Brooklyn, Kara Howard as Faith, Brett Jones as Street Singer, Joey Leavitt as Taylor Collins, Jocelyn Evans as Paradice, and Sam Kaufman, Josiah Randolph, and Angela Tims as the City Weeds.

Check out photos below!

BKLYN The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of street performers who are sharing a story from their lives, using it to help you see them as people too. Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring, drawing the audience into a live theater experience to remember.

For more information, CLICK HERE!