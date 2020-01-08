Photo Flash: BECOMING DR. RUTH Opens Friday At Orlando Shakes!

She fled the Nazis as a child, trained as a scout for the Haganah in Jerusalem, and struggled as a single mother when she came to America - before she was known as Dr. Ruth, sex therapist of radio and television. You're invited into the apartment and into the life of America's sex therapist, Dr. Ruth.

This intimate one-woman show explores the extraordinary life of German-Jewish American Karola Ruth Seigel, the woman behind the familiar voice answering the questions we dare not ask. Becoming Dr. Ruth is guaranteed to make you laugh, blush, cry, and leave you utterly verklempt.

For more information visit orlandoshakes.org





