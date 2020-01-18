Phoenix Tears Presents Ten Minute Tuesdays

Ten Minute Tuesdays is an ongoing project which encourages artists to get out of their comfort zone, try something new, and be themselves in a safe space. The community has gathered in and around a garage in Orlando for two seasons of theater including over 40 ten minute performances since 2016. With a pinch more structure in 2020, producers Megan Markham and Mallory Vance hope that the third season will be the best yet.

The duo has themed this season so that each month has a topic from Valentine's inspired Love & Murder to a Halloween Kick-Off in October. Each month will have two themed ten-minute plays performed for an audience at the Turpin Garage Theater.

"Theming was a risk since we didn't know how many writers had made ten minute plays about Harry Potter for instance, but we received over 150 short plays to fill our 20 spots in the garage theater"- Megan Markham, TMT Producer

At each event, Phoenix Tears also has a special guest. This guest performer is often a musician. Past performers have included, out of town musicians like Draco and the Malfoys and local favorites like Austin Palmer, Maeve Kelly, and The Crowned Poet. In 2020 they hope to expand to have improv troupes, comedians, and poets showcased.

Turpin Garage Theater is a converted garage equipped with sound and lighting by local technician Amanda Simmons. The theater also has an in house recording studio where the company produces its audio dramas and have recorded cast recordings of their musicals.

Shows are at 8pm on the first Tuesday of the month, January-October of 2020. Tickets are $2 with first come first served seating.





