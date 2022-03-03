Paris Ballet To Dazzle With First Kravis Center Performance Of The Season!

Get ready to celebrate springtime with a stunning dance performance from dancers trained in the French tradition by a former international ballet star!



The young dancers of Paris Ballet and Dance - the Jupiter school founded by former professional dancer Jean-Hugues Feray in 2009 - will present the first of three performances at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts this season with Mixed Bill: An Evening of Ballet on Sunday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m.



A spectacular evening of ballet, the March performance will feature excerpts from well-known ballets including Cinderella (choreographed by Feray), as well as the renowned pas de deux from Don Quixote and the BLACK SWAN pas de deux from Swan Lake (both staged by Feray after Marius Ivanovich Petipa). The performance will feature some of the school's most advanced dancers, some of whom recently won and have progressed to finals for the annual international Youth America Grand Prix dance competition (often referred to as the 'Olympics of ballet' due to the high level of training necessary to compete).



The performance will also showcase the talents of students in Feray's prestigious not-for-profit Paris Ballet Conservatory, an elite accelerated training program for students preparing for professional dance careers. A native of France, Feray served as a principal dancer with many international companies, including Ballet Florida and National Ballet de Marseille. With both his school and conservatory, he and his staff focus on teaching ballet in its purest, original French form, in addition to other forms of dance.



"I'd love to invite everyone who loves dance to come to Paris Ballet's Mixed Bill: An Evening of Ballet performance in March at the Kravis Center," Feray said. "This is an excellent chance to see the culmination of many hours of hard work by our talented local dancers, some of whom will graduate this year and start professional dance careers. Featured dancers will include Devon Luxton, who will be joining the Dutch National Ballet Academy's pre-professional division in Amsterdam this fall."



The performance will also serve as a sneak preview for a performance that has been in the works for years: Paris Ballet's much-anticipated 12th anniversary performance of Cinderella on the Kravis Center's mainstage in May. Set to Sergei Sergeyevich Prokofiev's unforgettable score, the ballet will feature exhilarating choreography by Feray and showcase the talents of dozens of dancers. It will also feature guest performances by international ballet stars Nicole Graniero and Brooklyn Mack. A third Kravis Center performance is also schedule for June.



Tickets to all upcoming Paris Ballet performances are currently on sale. All tickets to the March and June performances in the Rinker Playhouse are $35, while tickets to Cinderella in Dreyfoos Hall start at $14. All performances will take place at The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. For tickets, call the box office at (561) 832-7469 or visit Kravis.org.