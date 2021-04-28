PIECES OF PEEVIRA: A 10 YEAR RETROSPECTIVE Premieres At The Orlando International Fringe Festival

PeeVira (The Fringy Mime Queen) is celebrating her 10th year anniversary. So in honor of this special occasion, she has gathered a few prize "pieces" from shows 10 years past and has created a fun retrospective just for you.

Created by Aj Prats, Madame PeeVira is an award winning variety entertainer that combines the art of pantomime with drag. Born from her love for PeeWee Herman and Elvira, this "Queen of Fringe" presents a versatile repertoire of special events, sketch comedies and game shows that are full of silly humor and sexy darkness. She is inspired by peevish personalities, sensational behavior and all things spooky.

Since 2011, she has received an honest fan base allowing her to create a humble core within the drag and entertainment community. PeeVira has won several awards and has received critical acclaim at the Fort Lauderdale Fringe Festival and The Orlando International Fringe Festival with her theatrical fringy shows. She has also performed at several bars, clubs, conventions and special festivals. These credits include: Vault 5421, Sun on the Beach (Kissimme, FL), Pulse Orlando, Spooky Empire, Tampa Bay Comic Con, AIDS Walk Orlando, Come Out with Pride Orlando and The Austin International Drag Festival.

Pieces of PeeVira: A 10 Year Retrospective is presented by The Variety Cabaret of DulceArt. It is showing in-person at the 2021 Orlando International Fringe Festival on May 29th at 10pm and June 4-18 at the Online DigiFringe. The in-person showing will take place at the "Play What You Can'' Outdoor Stage. Admission is free with a paid Fringe button. However, donations will be accepted. Individual tickets to the Online DigiFringe are $10 (plus fees) and are "paid per view". Please note that streaming access will close on June 18th at 11:59pm for all tickets and passes. To book tickets, please visit orlandofringe.org.

Orlando Fringe is the longest running Fringe Festival in the United States, celebrating 30 years as "Orlando's most unique cultural experience". The two-week celebration of theater and visual arts attracts over 50,000 people to Loch Haven Park. The mission of the Orlando Fringe is to provide an accessible, affordable outlet that draws diverse elements of the community together and inspires creative excellence through the arts.

For more information on this and other Madame PeeVira shows, please visit thefringymimequeen.wixsite.com/dulceart.