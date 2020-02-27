PETE THE CAT Comes to Orlando REP

Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando REP) is ready to rock into spring with a feline favorite starring in his own musical, Pete The Cat. Written by Sarah Hammond and Will Aronson, the musical is based on the wildly popular children's book and television series Pete The Cat by James and Kimberly Dean. Public performances open February 29 and run through April 5 with shows at 2pm & 5:30pm on both Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased by calling 407.896.7365 or visiting orlandorep.com. Pete The Cat is presented by Kiwanis Club of Orlando Foundation and supported by KPMG.

The moment this groovy blue cat meets The Biddle Family, he gets the whole crew rocking - that is, except for Jimmy, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. When Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help. Join Jimmy and Pete on an adventure of friendship, inspiration, and music all the way to Paris and back in a VW Bus!

Orlando REP's production team includes director Jeffrey M. Revels, music director Robby Stamper, assistant director/ choreographer Spencer Morrow, scenic designer/ projections designer Cindy White, costume designer Yao Chen, lighting designer Michael Powers, sound designer/ projections designer Anthony Narciso, and props designer Tara Kromer. The cast features Whitney Abell, Gabriella Juliet, Kasey Kraft, Francis Phimphivong, Jarrett Poore, and swings Maddie Crump and Bryan Jager.

Tickets are on sale now, and may be purchased online at orlandorep.com or by calling the box office at 407.896.7365. Box office hours are Monday - Friday, 9am - 5pm. Children 2 years and under not needing separate seating are free.





