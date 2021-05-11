PARTY ON THE PATIO 2021 Classic Albums Live Concert Series Announced

For over 15 years The King Center has hosted The Classic Albums Live with Picnic on the Patio. The 2021 Classic Albums Live Concert Series will feature a new line up and new pre-show event with Party on the Patio sponsored in part by 98.5 FM WSBH The Beach.

"We've expanded it, we've rebranded it, (and) we're excited that Party on the Patio is here" said Bob Papke, Vice President of ASM Global Theaters and General Manager of the King Center. "We are using more of the facility and we're excited to be able to put this on post pandemic" Papke added.

Classic Albums Live takes classic albums and recreates them live, on stage - note for note, cut for cut. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live has become the ultimate destination for music lovers wanting to hear the greatest albums performed live. Relying only on the music, using what Martin refers to as 'the world's best musicians'.

Ticket holders for any of the six Classic Albums Live Concerts are encouraged to join us two hours prior to the show for the new Party on the Patio. For an add on of $10, ticket holders can purchase a meal ticket to redeem for a hamburgers/cheeseburger, hot dog, or veggie burger with a side of chips and a soda or water. A bar will be on site to serve additional alcohol options, please note the bar is card only, no cash will be accepted. Meal ticket add-ons can be purchased by calling The King Center Box Office at 312-242-2219 during box office hours. 98.5 FM WSBH The Beach will be on site providing the soundtrack for Party on the Patio and giveaways during the event.

The times and dates for the shows are as follows:

Fleetwood Mac: Rumours - Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 6:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The Beatles: Sgt. Pepper - Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 6:00 PM & 9:30 PM

AC/DC: Back In Black - Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 8 PM

Led Zeppelin: IV - Saturday, August 14 2021, at 8 PM

Creedence Clearwater Revival: Chronicle - Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 8 PM

Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon - Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 8 PM

Tickets range between $26.75 - $31.75 plus fees and sold in groups of two. Individual tickets will be sold for each event, in place of previously offered six-show series packages. Tickets are available at www.kingcenter.com, at the venue box office Monday, Wedbesday, & Friday 12PM - 6PM PT, or by calling the Box Office at 312-242-2219.

*Please note the 2020 Classic Albums Live Concert Series tickets have been reissued and cannot be used for entrance into the 2021 season. Please be sure to have your 2021 tickets.

For more information visit: kingcenter.com.