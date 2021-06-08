Osceola Arts Presents A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE This Month

Osceola Arts continues its 2020-2021 theatre season with Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. Beginning Friday, June 11th and running through Sunday, June 27th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this classic of stage and screen.

Set in the 1940s, A Streetcar Named Desire follows Southern Belle Blanche Dubois when she moves to New Orleans to live with her sister and brother-in-law. Tempers flare, secrets unravel and lives crumble in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Tennessee Williams. Directed by Katie Dumoulin, this production features a talented cast of local actors made up of both former Osceola Arts performers and newcomers to the Osceola Arts stage.

Tickets are only $25, with Senior, student, and group rates available. Showtimes for A Streetcar Named Desire are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, June 26th. Please note A Streetcar Named Desire contains adult content and is only recommended for mature audiences.

Osceola Arts is also excited to display a brand new art exhibit. Osceola Arts presents the Boarded Up Skateboard Tour - The Art of Skateboarding. This exhibit will be on display June 7 through August 1. Boarded Up Skateboard Tour - The Art of Skateboarding is created and curated by TrezMark Art and will showcase a variety of mediums ranging from sculptures made from skateboards, photography, art on boards, and more! Artists from Central Florida and across the United States will have works on display. A free artist reception will be held on Saturday, July 11th from 2 pm-5 pm. Osceola Arts exhibits are always free and open to the public.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.