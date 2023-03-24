Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Presents MESSIAH

Orlando Sings presents a one-night-only performance of George Frideric Handel's Messiah in beautiful Steinmetz Hall on March 30th. Conducted by executive and artistic director Dr. Andrew Minear and featuring world-class soloists and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Sings hopes that this will be the first of many more Messiah's to come for the organization.

One of the best-known choral works of all time, Messiah, written in 1741 is most frequently performed around Christmas time. We are thrilled to be presenting it in March as it originally premiered as a Lenten offering.

The oratorio features baroque instrumentation including strings, oboe, trumpet, timpani and continuo which will be played by members of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra featuring concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois along with Symphonic Chorus accompanist Ledean Williams on harpsichord and organ. Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, boasting approximately 100 singers, will be prominently featured on Handel's many ornate choruses and the ensemble will be conducted by the organization's founder, artistic and executive director, Dr. Andrew Minear. "It has been a thrill to make this incredible music come to life." says Minear, "The singers have really leaned in to the visceral qualities of the music: sometimes they dance with joy, at other times they are fiercely aggressive, and at other times stunningly sublime."

Soloists include Orlando native soprano Anna Eschbach and tenor Eric Rieger who were also both previously featured this season when Orlando Sings's chamber ensemble Solaria presented Monteverdi Vespers of 1610. Baritone Kyle White, and countertenor Logan Tanner will be making their Orlando Sings debut.

The Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus enjoyed such a successful inaugural season in 2022-2023 that the board and leadership wanted to continue to move the organization forward by presenting one of the greatest and most popular masterworks of all time. "Some of Messiah is so popular that it has crossed over into popular culture," Minear explains, "like the 'Hallelujah Chorus' for example. Nevertheless, I hope our audience will experience it in a new way as I am really interested in bringing a fresh and exciting new interpretation to the stage in beautiful Steinmetz Hall.

When done right, Messiah can be quite dramatic! It is literally about life and death. We sing of hope, human frailty, suffering, scorn, sacrifice, judgment, joy, and ultimately victory. It is truly amazing how this music brings the musicians and audience members through the full range of the human condition."

Tickets are still available to purchase at the Dr. Phillips Center box office or at orlandosings.org/messiah.

Coming up next for Orlando Sings is their second annual Choral Festival on May 18 and 20 and will include performances of Margaret Bonds' Credo conducted by Chevalier Lovett, Jake Runestad's Into the Light conducted by Christine Le; André J. Thomas' Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy, Timothy Takach's Helios, Jocelyn Hagen's The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, and Ottorino Respighi's colorful orchestral suite known as the Botticelli Triptych, all conducted by Dr. Minear. In addition, the Orlando Sings Choral Festival concert on May 18 will feature the acclaimed soprano-alto choir Harmonia (Sandra Shafer, conductor) as well as the Festival debut of the Orlando Senior Singers.