Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Presents MESSIAH

Featuring the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus Presents MESSIAH Orlando Sings presents a one-night-only performance of George Frideric Handel's Messiah in beautiful Steinmetz Hall on March 30th. Conducted by executive and artistic director Dr. Andrew Minear and featuring world-class soloists and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Sings hopes that this will be the first of many more Messiah's to come for the organization.

One of the best-known choral works of all time, Messiah, written in 1741 is most frequently performed around Christmas time. We are thrilled to be presenting it in March as it originally premiered as a Lenten offering.

The oratorio features baroque instrumentation including strings, oboe, trumpet, timpani and continuo which will be played by members of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra featuring concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois along with Symphonic Chorus accompanist Ledean Williams on harpsichord and organ. Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus, boasting approximately 100 singers, will be prominently featured on Handel's many ornate choruses and the ensemble will be conducted by the organization's founder, artistic and executive director, Dr. Andrew Minear. "It has been a thrill to make this incredible music come to life." says Minear, "The singers have really leaned in to the visceral qualities of the music: sometimes they dance with joy, at other times they are fiercely aggressive, and at other times stunningly sublime."

Soloists include Orlando native soprano Anna Eschbach and tenor Eric Rieger who were also both previously featured this season when Orlando Sings's chamber ensemble Solaria presented Monteverdi Vespers of 1610. Baritone Kyle White, and countertenor Logan Tanner will be making their Orlando Sings debut.

The Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus enjoyed such a successful inaugural season in 2022-2023 that the board and leadership wanted to continue to move the organization forward by presenting one of the greatest and most popular masterworks of all time. "Some of Messiah is so popular that it has crossed over into popular culture," Minear explains, "like the 'Hallelujah Chorus' for example. Nevertheless, I hope our audience will experience it in a new way as I am really interested in bringing a fresh and exciting new interpretation to the stage in beautiful Steinmetz Hall.

When done right, Messiah can be quite dramatic! It is literally about life and death. We sing of hope, human frailty, suffering, scorn, sacrifice, judgment, joy, and ultimately victory. It is truly amazing how this music brings the musicians and audience members through the full range of the human condition."

Tickets are still available to purchase at the Dr. Phillips Center box office or at orlandosings.org/messiah.

Coming up next for Orlando Sings is their second annual Choral Festival on May 18 and 20 and will include performances of Margaret Bonds' Credo conducted by Chevalier Lovett, Jake Runestad's Into the Light conducted by Christine Le; André J. Thomas' Mass: A Celebration of Love and Joy, Timothy Takach's Helios, Jocelyn Hagen's The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci, and Ottorino Respighi's colorful orchestral suite known as the Botticelli Triptych, all conducted by Dr. Minear. In addition, the Orlando Sings Choral Festival concert on May 18 will feature the acclaimed soprano-alto choir Harmonia (Sandra Shafer, conductor) as well as the Festival debut of the Orlando Senior Singers.




Bert Rodriguez to Debut New Solo Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Se Photo
Bert Rodriguez to Debut New Solo Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series
The multi-talented Bert Rodriguez will debut a brand-new solo cabaret - The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series, April 19 and 20, 2023. 
Fortune Child To Release Ode To Classic Rock, Save The One March 31 Photo
Fortune Child To Release Ode To Classic Rock, 'Save The One' March 31
Acclaimed rock trio Fortune Child is back with their latest single, 'Save the One,' a fresh twist on classic inspirations, set for release March 31st. Having found the perfect blend of soul, blues, and rock, the group are known for their innovative sound and simultaneous commitment to the redefinition of rock, 'while still holding true to their roots.'
Opera Orlando Presents THE MOZART DINNER Photo
Opera Orlando Presents THE MOZART DINNER
Opera Orlando and honorary chairs Margie and Chuck Steinmetz present The Mozart Dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Review: Sorkins TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Is An Update Fit for the New Banned-Books Era &mdash Photo
Review: Sorkin's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Is An Update Fit for the New Banned-Books Era — Dr. Phillips Center
Can you kill a mockingbird today without overkilling it? Sixty-three years after Harper Lee's iconic American novel released to instant controversy and enduring acclaim - nary a high schooler gets to cap or gown without an essay on it - this is the challenge confronting playwright Aaron Sorkin. Worry not; this mockingbird has a new song to sing...

More Hot Stories For You


Riverside Theatre Presents The Musical Spectacular 42ND STREETRiverside Theatre Presents The Musical Spectacular 42ND STREET
March 24, 2023

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell,  Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, celebrates its 50th Anniversary season by presenting the musical spectacular, 42nd Street.
Bert Rodriguez to Debut New Solo Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret SeriesBert Rodriguez to Debut New Solo Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series
March 24, 2023

The multi-talented Bert Rodriguez will debut a brand-new solo cabaret - The Rhythm Is Gonna Get You - in the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series, April 19 and 20, 2023. 
The Ensemble Company To Present Explosive WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?The Ensemble Company To Present Explosive WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
March 23, 2023

The Ensemble Company, now in their fifth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, continues its 2023 season with a production of Edward Albee's masterpiece, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which celebrated 60 years in 2022.  Virginia Woolf is rescheduled from The Ensemble Company's 2022 season.
Opera Orlando Presents THE MOZART DINNEROpera Orlando Presents THE MOZART DINNER
March 23, 2023

Opera Orlando and honorary chairs Margie and Chuck Steinmetz present The Mozart Dinner on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
Arts Garage In Delray Beach Extends The Art Of Laughter SeriesArts Garage In Delray Beach Extends The Art Of Laughter Series
March 21, 2023

 Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, has announced the nonprofit organization is extending the popular comedy series, The Art of Laughter 2023, presented the first Friday every month in collaboration with The Comedy Zone.
share