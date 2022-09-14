Orlando Sings Announces New Choir Senior Singers

Orlando Sings, the arts organization that is home to the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and the Solaria Singers & Players, announced a brand new choir for senior adults starting rehearsals this September.

The Orlando Sings Senior Singers provides welcoming, engaging, and enriching choral experiences for people over the age of 60. Participants will enjoy high quality choral repertoire, music of their choice, and exciting performance opportunities. During weekly choral rehearsals, participants will sing together, learn breathing and vocal technique, and experience a dynamic community.

The Orlando Sings Senior Singers will meet weekly on Wednesdays from 3:30-4:45 PM in the Westminster Towers Garden Room (70 West Lucerne Cir. Orlando, FL 32801) starting on Wednesday September 21, 2022. Singers interested in joining this ensemble do not have to be residents of Westminster Towers, but it will serve as the regular rehearsal location. Free parking is available.

The Senior Singers will be led by Katie Counts, Program Director, and Dr. Andrew Minear, Artistic and Executive Director of Orlando Sings and principal conductor of the Orlando Sings Symphonic Chorus and the fully-professional Solaria Singers.

A Senior Singers interest meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 14th from 3:30 - 4:45 PM in the Westminster Towers Garden Room (70 West Lucerne Cir. Orlando, FL 32801). At the meeting, attendees will hear from Katie Counts and Dr. Andrew Minear as they share plans for the upcoming year. Refreshments will be served.

New members are always welcome. Those who would like to join may register in person at the interest meeting or at any upcoming Wednesday rehearsal meeting time. Registration is also available online at https://orlandosings.org/senior-singers.

No audition is required to join the Orlando Sings Senior Singers and registration is free.

Orlando Sings Senior Singers performances will take place in fall and spring. They will also host an intergenerational Holiday Carol Sing on December 3rd. All friends and family are welcome!

Choral singing has many benefits for all singers, and especially for senior adults. Some benefits of choral singing include a higher perceived quality of life, an improved sense of community, reduction of Alzheimer's and dementia symptoms, fewer doctor visits, medications, and falls, and improved physical and mental health. Senior Singers Program Director Katie Counts is a Board Certified Music Therapist, and is committed to making Senior Singers not only an enriching choral community but also a space where singers can experience all of the well researched benefits of choral singing. Dr. Andrew Minear will also be leading rehearsals. He brings an extensive background in music education and enjoys working with singers of all ages and abilities.