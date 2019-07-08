Orlando Shakes to Host Annual Open House

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF invites the Central Florida community to pull back the curtain on their 31st Season by attending the 7th Annual Open House on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Guests may RSVP for this free event now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1, online at orlandoshakes.org, or in person at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center (812 East Rollins Street).

Orlando Shakes' Open House will celebrate the kick off of the theater's 31st Season with ongoing activities and exclusive sneak peeks throughout the day.

The event's festivities include:

A behind-the-scenes backstage tour*

An in-depth discussion of the world of new plays and hear snippets from shows currently in development

Sound and lightning demonstrations led by the theater's master production team

Fun kids' activities including crafts and storytime

Special Open House-only discounts on tickets, exclusively at the theater

Parking Alert

A limited number of free parking spaces are available directly in front of the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Alternate parking may also be found at various free lots, along Mills Avenue, or in paid garages within walking distance.

*Free-ticketed event. Limited availability. Backstage tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and a RSVP does not guarantee a ticket to a tour.





